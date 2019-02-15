Depicting A Trans Artist, Nimisha Bhanot Comes Out With Her Second Series Of ‘Badass Bahu’

Indo-Canadian artist Nimisha Bhanot garnered a lot of attention when her painting series “Badass Indian Pinup” went viral on the internet in 2016, focusing on the subject of Indian women who are portrayed as both confident and sexually liberated.

Artist Nimisha Bhanot

Her artwork explores a wide range of concerns, right from the socio-political standing of South Asian women and their portraiture in discourse to the South Asian diaspora and its LGBTQIA icons.

In a previous conversation with IWB, Bhanot shared about her style which was influenced by the pop culture prevalent between 40s -60s, and talking about the dynamics of women’s sexuality and power depicted in her artwork, she said, “The gaze is powerful; it connects the subject and the viewer. I use the gaze and body language of the subject alongside the title of the piece to speak to the viewer by challenging their beliefs or belief systems they’ve come across. I also deliberately use traditional motifs that wouldn’t typically be seen alongside ‘taboo’ imagery to show juxtaposition between traditionalism and modernism.”

“My work is for women and femmes and when women with deeply internalized misogyny tell me that they are offended by my work, I know I’m hitting the right chord. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to upset other women, I’m just shining a light on women that have been ignored, misrepresented or labeled as ‘bad’ women because of how they live their truth. If you’re living your truth, there’s nothing to hate about someone living theirs,” she added.

As conscious as she is about depicting an empowering image of women, similar is the case in her depiction of the members from the LGBTQIA community. “I want to portray them in positions of power, rewrite history to include them and also document members of the LGBTQIA community living their lives as they are today. I’m making a conscious effort to ensure all of my recent series include members of the LGBTQIA community because they deserve to see their identity and culture represented seamlessly. Seeing yourself represented in art, media, fashion, government etc., makes a huge impact on self-image, confidence and life goals/aspirations in general. Growing up I felt as a cis woman that I seldom saw representations of myself in mainstream media and art, but the numbers are even lower for queer South Asians and that’s absurd because they are here and just as deserving as everyone else.”

Walking the talk, the artist has come out with volume 2 of the ‘Badass Bahu’ series, where she is seen portraying a picture of a trans person carrying out household chores like a boss. Posting the picture of the portrait on Instagram she thanked her muse Vivek Shraya, a trans artist, for modeling for her yet again.

'Taking A Break From Making Rotis' (2019) Oil on canvas, 36×48 inches featuring the one and only ❤️ @vivekshraya ❤️ I'm so stoked to share this painting with you all, this is the first painting in Volume 2 of the Badass Bahu series. The painting within this painting is of scenery in Banff, referencing a photograph I took 8 years ago. Thank you Vivek for modelling for me again, it's always such a pleasure to paint you!!

H/T: Nimisha Bhanot