Denmark Unveils Its First Public Statue Of A Black Woman, Mary Thomas, The Rebel Of The 19th Century

In an inspiring move, Denmark now has its first public monument of a black woman. The 23-foot-tall statue is titled “I Am Queen Mary” and was publicly unveiled on Saturday in Copenhagen. The statue is a tribute to Mary Thomas, a 19th-century rebel leader. While most statues in Denmark are of white men, this statue is the “symbol of freedom and equality.”

It was created by artists Jeannette Ehlers of Denmark and La Vaughn Belle of the U.S. Virgin Islands in order to “memorialize Denmark’s colonial impact in the Caribbean and those who fought against it.”

“This project challenges Denmark’s role in slavery and the commemoration of its colonial past. It aims to change the narrative around this history and demonstrates how artists can be leaders in this conversation,” the artists said.

Even though the Danish West Indies had slavery abolished three decades ago, oppressive labor regulations and low wages still existed. When the labors and the residents revolted, the Danish military killed many in the uprising with the number of deaths being close to roughly 100 black residents.

Mary Thomas, known as “Queen Mary”, had led a revolt against her Danish overlords in the Caribbean island of St. Croix, known as the ‘Fireburn.”. She was aided by “Queen Agnes” and “Queen Mathilda,” together known as the three rebel queens. They were all sentenced to imprisonment by the colonial government.

H/T: Huffington Post