Denied A Job By Air India For Being A Transwoman, Shanavi Ponnusamy Seeks Justice

When Shanavi Ponnusamy applied for the cabin crew post with Air India in 2016, she was denied the job but not because she lacked the qualifications. She is the first graduate from her family, an engineer, a model, and an actor, who also has experience in customer support for a national airline. She met all the eligibility criteria, except for her gender- a transwoman.

She appealed to the Supreme about the same but to no avail. Losing hope with the continued discrimination, she even wrote to the President requesting for a mercy killing. “In a country where it seems that precedence is given to cows over human beings so far as the right to life is concerned, transgenders are fighting a losing battle,” she said.

“Despite laws, the truth is that trans people have no reservation in jobs and the government, which is duty-bound to protect us, is pushing us into prostitution and begging. Why can’t the government reserve at least one seat for us and not force us to apply under male/female category,” she added.

The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) organized a meeting on Wednesday to show their support for Shanavi. Here Shanavi said that even though she is a qualified engineer, over 20 companies have denied her employment. “I was rejected thrice after my trans woman identity was revealed, for which I was also ridiculed,” she said. “I have no source of income and I continue to face discrimination.”

H/T: The Hindu