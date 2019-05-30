Demanding Period-Friendly Shelters, Mayuri Bhattacharjee Is Fighting For Women’s Right To Menstrual Hygiene

“In situations of natural disasters, the priority is always to get the people to safety. The next is to help them with food, clothing, and medicines. But, sustenance, especially for women, is just not attached to that. Amid the chaos, these women are not just denied the basic necessity of pads but don’t even find a clean piece of clothing to help them during periods. Menstruation is still considered a secondary need that often falls off the priority list altogether,” said Mayuri Bhattacharjee, a social activist.

She had been working with Sikun Relief Foundation, an NGO, as a menstrual educator and trainer, and had been conducting menstrual hygiene workshops in flood-prone areas when she came face-to-face with this bleak reality during a workshop in Assam.

“Sometimes, being aware is not enough. Something needs to push you, and her story opened my eyes to the sheer lack of menstrual hygiene during natural disasters. After being told about this situation, I began to ask all the other women at the workshop if they had faced something similar. And, as anticipated, most of them agreed. One woman even added that she had to rush from the shelter home to her rundown house, just to get a piece of cloth, as there was no menstrual kit available,” she shared.

“In situations of natural disasters, the priority is always to get the people to safety. The next is to help them with food, clothing, and medicines. But, sustenance, especially for women, is just not attached to that. Amid the chaos, these women are not just denied the basic necessity of pads but don’t even find a clean piece of clothing to help them during periods. Menstruation is still considered a secondary need that often falls off the priority list altogether,” she added.

Spurred by the urgent need to take an action to solve these situations in future, earlier this year, she started a campaign, ‘Dignity in Flood’ at Change.org for the construction of 50 women-friendly flood shelters in Assam. Till now, her petition has over 30,750 signatures.

She has observed that while period-friendly shelter homes do have separate toilets for women, they lack pads, clean clothes, and soaps. And even though the Assam Disaster Management manual mentions the need for sanitary pads, “the taboos officials on the ground still don’t acknowledge the importance of this facility.”

H/T: The Better India