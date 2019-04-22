Demanding A Fair Inquiry Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against CJI Gogoi, Women Lawyers Release Statement

On Friday, April 19, a junior court assistant and a former employee in Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s office sent a complaint-letter attached with a detailed affidavit to 22 Judges of the Supreme Court, narrating a series of events about being sexually harassed by him last year.

A day after the case was reported, the Women in Criminal Law Association (WCLA), a collaborative group for women in criminal litigation, released a statement demanding a fair inquiry into the allegations and has questioned the manner in which the complaint was dealt with.

The statement released by WCLA questions as to how, despite being accused of sexual harassment, the CJI was a part of the bench conducting the ‘special hearing’, after four media outlets published the charges made against him.

“Ostensibly on a “Mention” being made by the Solicitor General, a Special Court or Bench comprising of the Chief Justice himself and Justices Arun Mishra and Sanjeev Khanna was constituted. The Ld. Attorney General and Solicitor General were also present in Court. The subject of the day, “to deal with a matter of great public importance touching upon the independence of the judiciary.” Even before the allegations properly came to light, the stated purpose of the Court sitting sought to change the conversation,” the statement reads.

The statement also points out, that the “Complaint should be treated as per procedure and principles of fairness and justice, including the fundamental right to equality before law. The said procedure must be in accordance with the “In House Procedure” applicable to the Judges of the Supreme Court and the letter and spirit of the POSH Act, the Supreme Court Sexual Harassment Regulations, 2013 & service rules if applicable. The Complainant ought to have the utmost opportunity to present her case, as must the Respondent to present his defence.”

“It is our opinion that, due to the immense disparity in power and position, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India cannot continue to hold office during the inquiry. Needless to say, the inquiry must take place at the earliest and with unimpeachable and transparent process in order to preserve the dignity of our Apex Court. To this end, the Complainant must be protected from all coercive action and online harassment during the pendency of the inquiry,” it adds.

The WCLA has stated that the proceedings of the Supreme Court’s special hearing, which were live-tweeted, “betray supposition” that the complaint is motivated and thus the three-judge bench, Secretary-General, the Attorney General and Solicitor General be excluded to ensure neutrality and fairness.

Although the CJI has denied the allegations against him saying they were ‘unbelievable’, he also said that the woman who has accused him of having a ‘criminal background’ did so to deactivate the office of the CJI.

