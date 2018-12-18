Delivering Letters Door To Door, Meet The Three Postwomen Of Mumbai’s GPO

Mumbai GPO currently employs 103 men and 10 postwomen – yep, that’s the “balanced” ratio that exists. Of these 10, Manisha Daneshwar Sale, Parvati Kalidas Gohil and Viru Madhav Jitiya have been delivering snail mail since 1984. They were three of the first women who were approached for the job.

Initially, they earned Rs 300 per month and today they make 50k month. But the journey to where they are today wasn’t easy as they faced some tough resistance from their families as being postwomen they would travel door to door delivering mail.

“My husband had said that my wife has a government job so it’s good. He didn’t have a job. He was in the private sector but he was thankful for my job as my money would run the house and then he decided to get married to me. He was very poor; he didn’t have anything. All the wedding expenses were handled by me,” said Manisha Daneshwar.

“My mother had supported me back then although my father had said that I should not go because in our times women were not allowed to go out. That is why I was a little scared. But once it became a routine, then the fear was gone,” said Viru Madhav Jitiya.

“My husband had said no because back then, no women use to go out to work. I had not told anyone from my family about my job. They would have all said, ‘This is not a traditional job. How is she roaming on the streets?’ All this while they thought I had a desk job at the post office. After 15-20 years I told everyone that I was a postwoman. Everyone knows now but all these years it had been a secret,” said Parvati Kalidas Gohil.



