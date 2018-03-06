Delhi’s First Female E-Rickshaw Driver Binota Gayen Is Her Young Daughter’s Idol

Binota Gayen from Delhi is the first female e-rickshaw driver in the city who started her journey of breaking into the male-dominated profession two years ago.

She drives her rickshaw in Delhi’s Govindpuri area and her embarkment on the road of empowerment and independence has inspired several other women to take up the profession and stand on their feet as they wheel around the city. Binota lives in a one-room house with her daughter – Kritika, and husband, who is seasonally employed. Her daily ferrying in e-rickshaw brings in the daily wage and helps her family to be financially more comfortable.

Binota with her e-rickshaw

Driving has been the 44-year-old’s passion but a few circumstances didn’t give her the opportunity to polish her prowess as a driver. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she shared, “Despite having a driver’s license for years, due to circumstances I never got to drive a vehicle in my life.” With the help of bank loan, she bought herself the e-rickshaw.

Credits to her passion and skill, it took her only four hours to learn to drive e-rickshaw. The society did try to bring Binota’s spirits down with regular taunting and judgement. Well, a few things can’t be helped with in life but the good part is that Kiritika, her daughter, is extremely proud of her and looks up to her.

Binota with her daughter Kritika

We’re super proud of you too, Binota. Thank you for setting the right example for the coming generation.

H/T: Hindustan Times