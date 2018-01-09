Delhi’s Chhavi Gupta Cleared CAT With A 100 Percentile While Working A Full-Time Job

While people can manage a full-time job and their studies simultaneously, not many can crack the Common Admission Test in their very first attempt, that too with a 100 percentile. And Delhi’s Chhavi Gupta achieved this impressive feat while holding down a full-time job!

Unlike CAT 2017’s 100 percentile list, this year has two women and three non-engineer candidates who also made it to the list. Chhavi, who is aware of the fact that not many women make it to her spot, hopes to get admission into IIM Ahmedabad or Calcutta now.

“If boys are studying, and I have seen this amongst some of my distant relatives, they will not disturb them. But a girl would still be asked to help out with household chores. Two, the priorities for many parents is to get the daughter married off after her graduation and so not many women really attempt the postgraduate level entrance exams… Thankfully, I had a family that supported me 100%,” said Chhavi.

She explained how her family proved to be her support system at times when she felt the pressure of a job and preparing for the exam getting to her. She has a full-time job as a business analyst in a technology and analytics firm.

But this is not the first time that Chhavi has demonstrated her determination, as she had earlier cleared IIT-JEE in her first attempt as well. With the spirit to excel in CAT as well, she used to study mainly on the weekends due to lack of time during the week. Attending coaching classes as well, she strategized her study schedule and practiced mock tests in what little time she had.

Chhavi is the example that when it is pure determination aiding you on the path to your goal, there is nothing to stop you from attaining it.

H/T: Hindustan Times