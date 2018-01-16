Delhi University Might Give Cutoff Relaxation Of Up To 2% For Female OBC Students

Delhi University administration is considering giving a cutoff relaxation of upto two percent for female OBC students.

While reviewing the admission data from last year, the DU admission committee found that more boys from the OBC category had applied to the university’s colleges. The committee has hence recommended colleges to give two percent cutoff relaxation to female students who would qualify for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

MK Pandit, the chairperson of the admission committee, told Hindustan Times, “However, if the college already gives a 1% relaxation to female students, then they would give only an additional 1% advantage to the female OBC candidate so that the total advantage is not more than 2%.”

The committee will also be creating a special cell for students from Northeast Indian states as a lot of the ST students come from there and will also conduct a special drive in these states to scale up the number of ST applicants.

MK Pandit said, “We will also be sending advisories to all colleges to ensure that they are PwD friendly. Classes for such students should be held on the ground floor, and their restroom should also be on the ground floor.”

H/T: Hindustan Times

Feature image used for representation purposes only.