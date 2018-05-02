Delhi Stands First And Mumbai Fourth In The List Of Most Polluted Cities In The World

According to air quality data compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO), for megacities with a population of 14 million or more, Delhi yet again stands on the first rank as world’s most polluted city and Mumbai stands at fourth.

As per the WHO data, 90% people in the world are exposed to bad air, which was the cause of 7 million deaths in 2016 and 4.2 million deaths were caused by ambient air pollution — by industries, cars and trucks and 3.8 million deaths were due to indoor pollution caused in 2016.

In the list of most polluted cities, Delhi has been a constant and mitigation measures have been taken to confront toxic levels of pollution in the city. Many smaller towns and cities in India also report pollution levels that are almost equal to that of Delhi. It is due to such worrisome status that the Indian government has decided to switch to Bharat Stage VI vehicle emission norms in April 2020.

To tackle air pollution across the country, the environment ministry recently released its draft of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in April but activists have called the NCAP programme useless. “When it is convenient for them, they refer to international studies, when it comes to health impact, they still deny them,” said Sunil Dahiya, an anti-air pollution activist from Greenpeace India. “The Chinese cities are showing air quality improvement over past years and that is because of the time-bound and sectorial target adapted there which seems to be missing from Indian version of the concept note on NCAP aimed at improving air quality,” he said.

H/T: Hindustan Times