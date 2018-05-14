Delhi Police Charged Shashi Tharoor With Abedment To Suicide In Wife Sunanda Pushkar’s Death

Politician Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetment to suicide in wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death by Delhi Police. This comes four years after Sunanda was found dead in the Leela hotel, Delhi, in their suite.

The charge sheet runs into more than 200 pages and Tharoor has been filed under section 306 (abetment to suicide ) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty). The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh at the Patiala House court as the Police conclude the case of Pushkar’s death to be suicide and not murder.

The next date of hearing in the case is on 24 May. Tharoor called the charge preposterous and said he will contest vigorously.