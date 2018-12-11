Delhi High Court Seeks Response From Govt After Three Women Were Denied Entry In Nizamuddin Dargarh

A plea by three women law students has made The Delhi High Court seek a response from the Centre, the AAP government in Delhi, and police regarding no entry of women into Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi.

A bench of Chief justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao issued a notice to the trust managing the dargah (shrine) to take a stand on the plea made by three women law students.

The students got to know about women not being allowed in the shrine when they visited it on November 27 to offer prayers. Following the incident, a petition was filed through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, which claims that the notice put up outside the dargah clearly states in English and Hindi that women are not allowed inside.

The petitioners from Pune have questioned the Supreme Court, that if women of all ages are allowed into the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala, then how can they be not allowed in a shrine in the national capital of India.

The PIL read, “Nizamuddin Dargah, by its very nature, is a public place and prohibition of entry of anyone in a public place on the basis of gender is contrary to the framework of the constitution of India.” It also said that various other shrines like the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and the Haji Ali Dargah do not prohibit entry of women.

Now the plea has sought directions from the Centre, the Delhi government and the trust managing the shrine to frame guideline for ensuring entry of women into the dargah, and declare the ban on entry of women as “unconstitutional.”

