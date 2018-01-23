Delhi Designer Accuses Christian Dior Of Copying Their Print For A Dress Worn By Sonam Kapoor

People Tree is a small, independent studio based out of Delhi producing creative and cool art and craftwork since 1990.

Orijit Sen is the Creative Director of People Tree, which he co-founded with wife Gurpreet in New Delhi’s famous Connaught Circle. The studio works with artisans based in the village Kala Dera of Rajasthan, working majorly on hand block. People Tree, which works with Bindass Collective, was earlier commissioned by OXFAM India through which they met the artisans and their community and later on started with their own project. But the designer is currently fighting for justice, as a luxury brand has copied his brand’s print.

Orijit Sen I’d like to set an example here – so these mega brands with mega budgets think twice before plagiarising the work of small independent creators with impunity. It happens all the time. It must be…

In a Facebook post, he slammed Christian Dior for copying one of their classic designs. Orijit wrote, “It boils my blood to see that an International brand is rather copying designs from an independent studio than raising quality and helping artisans in India.”

The print is used in the dress worn by Sonam Kapoor for the January cover of Elle India. We uncovered more on the issue with Orijit today. Read excerpts:

To begin with, please tell us more about the print.

Because of my back problem, not a serious one, I was always very enthusiastic about doing healthy activities and so, I joined a couple of things. And Yoga was one of those things. As an artist, I was fascinated with human body turning into something interesting. During my Yoga classes, I decided to make something with the asanas. So if you look at the print, there is an asana and at the four corners, there are quarter lotus like floral designs which when you join the corners will look like a complete flower. This print was made somewhere in the late 90s and early 2000s and it is one of our classic designs which is quite popular.

This print was made about two decades ago?

Yes, and to see the same print used by an exorbitant international brand is so infuriating. I was very angry to see that. As I don’t follow magazines, I got to know about it when one of my friends recognised the print and sent it to me asking, “Isn’t this your design?”

Our designs have been copied earlier by small craftspeople but that we don’t mind as we believe in the culture of sharing and we understand that it might help them to grow in some way. This is for the first time that a big brand has copied us. It boils my blood to see that an International brand is copying designs from an independent studio than raising quality and helping artisans in India. I came across this cover last evening and immediately put up the plagiarism on my FB post. What I need to understand is why would they copy and I would be needing an answer for this.

Are you going to take the matter up legally?

I don’t know if I am going to send a legal notice. Our work is on a small scale and we have never copyrighted our designs. I will be consulting a few of my friends for this but I would definitely be writing a letter to the team.

Are you seeking an apology from them?

Yes, definitely. An apology and acknowledgment that what they did is wrong, not only to me, but to design, crafts, and art.

Do you think the ‘Unchristian Dior’ movement will make a strong impact?

I don’t know how strong but it already is making an impact. The post that I shared has gone viral and is slowly raising awareness. I also hope that people realise that with so many political and economic changes in our country, the position of the artisans is getting weaker with growing time and we need to protect rights of small craftsmen.

I know that you are here to make business and make money and that’s not a problem but I strongly believe that the bigger you are, the greater social responsibility you have.

Wrapping up, tell us about your dynamics with the artisans?

Since our collaboration with them in 1990, we have grown together. It’s a mutual learning process between us. If we talk about artisans alone, their lives have changed in a good way. The time we started, the younger generation of artisans was giving up on the profession and looking for alternatives. It gives me immense happiness to now see involvement of young people.

For now, Orijit has put up a post on social media slamming Dior and would be soon writing a letter to their team.