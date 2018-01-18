Delhi Commission Of Women Chairman Admits They Haven’t Been Effective In Reducing Rape Cases

The conversation that the Nirbhaya case started in the country gave us some hope that stricter measures by the government might be implemented to reduce and eventually end rape culture.

Sadly, five years later, we still live in the same, or perhaps worse, environment where every day we hear stories of girls of all ages being brutally raped. Hardly do we hear about the guilty being punished. According to NCRB data, Delhi reported 13,803 cases of crime against women and has the maximum number of rape cases — 1,996 — in 2016.

The chairman of Delhi Commission of Women (DCE), Swati Maliwal has accepted that the DCW has failed to entirely prevent rapes. Swati will complete her three-year term in July this year as the chairman. According to Hindustan Times, Swati in an interview with IANS, said, “We have done a lot of work for the cause of women and we have data to prove that. But if you ask me what is DCW’s contribution in effectively reducing or stopping rapes in the national capital, it is probably a question that at times even I ask myself. When I hear about rape cases of minor girls, I question our contribution.”

Swati expresses that the failure of government in punishing severely is one of the biggest reasons for the increase in rape numbers. She said, “We need to create deterrents in the capital. People don’t feel scared because they think they can get away after committing a crime. And this has been happening. Compared to the cases registered, very few end in conviction. We need to have a faster judiciary, more police strength, and more forensic labs.”

