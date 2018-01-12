Defying All Odds, Udaipur Baby Girl Weighing Only 400gm At Birth Is Now Seven Months Old

On June 15, 2017, a girl was born in Udaipur, to a couple married for 35 years. But her chances of survival were rather difficult as born premature, she weighed only 400gm and measured just 8.6 inches. She was not breathing when she was born, but her parents and the nursing staff of Jivanta Children’s Hospital were not ready to give up on her.



“To salvage a baby of this size was a challenging task. There is no reported survival of a newborn weighing this small in the Indian sub-continent,” said Neonatologist Sunil Janged. After some time, while she started breathing, it was a struggle for her so in order to expand her lungs, she was shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and put on a ventilator.

Named Manushi, her initial days were not easy as her weight of 400 gm steadily lessened.

“The biggest challenge for our team was to prevent any infection to her and our team managed it very well. She required multiple blood transfusions during her NICU stay,” said Dr. Janged. All essential nutrients were directly infused in her blood circulation and by the seventh week, she was able to digest milk and after four months started drinking the same from a spoon.

After spending 210 days in the NICU, she was discharged on January 11 with an excellent improvement in her weight – 2,400gm! Now that’s what I call a true miracle.



H/T: The Hindu