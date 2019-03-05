Defying Age Myths, 61 Y.O. Anna Alexander Came Second In The Mumbai Marathon 2019

Anna Alexander, 61, from Hyderabad, came second in the recent Mumbai marathon, in the 60 to 64 age category. She took 1 hour, 19 minutes and 46 seconds to complete the 10K run. It was her son, a marathoner, who encouraged her and signed her up for the Pinkathon in Hyderabad three years ago, that set her on the path to embracing her long forgotten dream.

A retired teacher who taught at a private school for two decades, Anna was an athlete in her school and college days. But as time passed the responsibilities of work and home left no time for her to realize her passion. “In my school days, running wasn’t such a big deal,” she shared.

Currently, she is a volunteer for Teach for Change and teaches English in government schools and when she is not, she can be found outside, running or cycling. “There are not many runners in my age group. But it’s nice to observe how runners mutually encourage each other on the way. I enjoy running alone and do it at my convenience,” she said.

After running in 10k marathons in Hyderabad, she participated in Mumbai Marathon 2018 where she bagged the gold medal. “For years, Mumbai Marathon had only half and full marathons; no 10Ks. Last year they introduced timed 10k runs. I participated and won in my age category. I had never dreamt of winning. The fun of running was more important to me,” she said.

“I did something or the other to stay reasonably fit. I also understand the importance of strength and conditioning. I give myself enough time to stretch and strengthen my muscles,” she added.

H/T: The Hindu