Defense Ministry Withdraws Appeal Against Promotions And Benefits To Women Army Officers

The Defence Ministry had earlier appealed against a 2012 Armed Forces Tribunal decision which had set aside the rule of denying promotions and benefits to Short Service and Women Officers commissioned before 2006. Giving major relief to all the women army officers who had spent years in service of the country, the ministry has now withdrawn its appeal.

In 2004, the government had accepted the promotions of army officers at 2, 6 and 13 years of service to the ranks of Captain, Major and Lt Col respectively but this was later, due to an interpretation by the Army’s Military Secretary’s (MS) Branch, the benefit was withheld from Short Service and Women Officers and was not extended despite a gazette notification by the Ministry.

The Short Service scheme shifted from the 5+5+4 years system to 10+4 years system in 2006, so, then the benefit was being extended to officers who opted for the new scheme. This ended up with senior officers retiring as substantive Lieutenants and Captains while their juniors had the opportunity to reach the Lieutenant Colonel-rank.

Though this discrimination was struck down in 2012, when women officers and SSC officers filed a petition against it, the Army and the Defence Ministry appealed in opposition of the decision in the Supreme Court.

In 2015, an expert panel set up by the Defence Ministry had pointed out that this unnecessary litigation was due to “a self-created negative interpretation even when the scheme had been approved for all officers by the Cabinet” and strongly recommended its withdrawal.

H/T: The Hindu