Defence Ministry Approves Ex-Servicemen Status For Officers Of Military Nursing Services

It’s time for a celebration for officers of the Military Nursing Services (MNS) cadre, as the Defence Ministry and the Army have decided to grant them the ex-servicemen status post-retirement, which had been their long-term demand.

Formed under the British rule in 1888, MNS is a 5,300 all-women unit, which is common to the Army, Navy and Air Force and is headed by an additional director general of the rank of major general.

A defence official on Friday said, “The Army and the Ministry have agreed in principle for ex-servicemen status as also their demand to use star plates on cars for brigadiers and above.”

With the list of 28 demands that the MNS had put forward, granting them status of ex-servicemen and retaining their star plates on their vehicles have been given the utmost priority that stands as a major victory for the cadres. The ex-servicemen will allow the retired MNS officers to get identity cards, seek re-employment in government organizations/PSUSs and apply for different resettlement schemes of the armed forces.

The decision came after a long battle led by the MNS officers and Maj. Gen. Usha Sikdar, who was allegedly “humiliated and insulted” during her visit to a naval hospital ship in Mumbai by the commanding officer who “unceremoniously” denied her “authorised” staff car with star plate and flag signifying her rank. It was in 2010 when The Armed Forces Tribunal had directed the Centre to treat military nurses at par with regular commissioned officers of the three services in terms of rank and entitlements, and the matter has been pending Supreme Court since then.

