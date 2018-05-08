Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says A Woman’s Clothes Are Not The Reason Behind Her Rape

On Monday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a meeting where she declared that rape doesn’t happen because of a woman’s choice of clothes. This meeting was organized at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi.

Making it loud and clear, she said, “What efforts can be made by external agencies when you have known people absolutely violating the women? Some people say about the way women dress. Then why does rape happen to elderly people? Why does rape happen to toddlers?”

She called out the law agencies by saying, “Out of every 10 such incidents, seven are committed by people who know the victim – relative, friends, and neighbor. Law enforcement agencies need to be far more proactive, I concede all that.”

To make women of India safer, Sitharaman suggested that the parents must check the way they are bringing up their boys. “So I am trying to push the argument that a lot is upon us in terms of the mindsets with which boys are brought up in our families,” the minister said.

The Defence Minister was addressing ‘Stories That Matter’ – an event organized at FICCI and released the Gender Parity Survey Report.

h/t: NDTV