Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Flies In Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI Combat Aircraft

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flew in an Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI Combat Aircraft today.

She sat in the rear seat wearing the pilot’s G-suit and undertook a sortie in the IAF’s combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur. The Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.

According to Hindustan Times, the defense sources said that she flew in the combat aircraft to review the operational preparedness and combat capabilities. She shared her experience after flying and said that she is extremely proud of our defense personnel.



Air Warriors at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur with defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the sortie.

Nirmala Sitharaman in the cockpit of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, familiarising herself with the fighter aircraft, before taking off for a sortie.



Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the cockpit of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, familiarising herself with the fighter aircraft, before taking off for a sortie

She said, “Very proud and thankful that I’ve gone through this experience because it actually tells me with what rigor, practice, what level of readiness and how quickly they (defence personnel) have to respond to situations. It was eye-opening and memorable.”

