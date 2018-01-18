Deepshikha Khanna Busts Myths About Sustainable Clothing And Why It’s Just As Stylish

With fast-fashion slowly becoming a fad, we at IWB ask a very simple question: Why be just a fashionista when you can be a fashionista and environmentalist both? Sustainable clothing is the new buzzword in the fashion world and it’s here to stay!

Recently in a conversation with Vogue, Deepshikha Khanna, Product Development Head (Apparel) at Sustain, took upon her the task of exposing some myths about sustainable fashion.

The first myth is the belief that sustainable fashion is “high-maintenance”. She believes that when you buy a piece of sustainable clothing, you also buy the ideology associated with it. When you buy something with that conscious a thought, you automatically feel responsible for it and that’s how you already know in the back of your head that you’re going to take good care of it. While she accepts the fact that natural and organic products are supposed to be delicate, she also believes that the quality of the product would certainly make it outlive many of the fast-fashion products.

The second myth debunked by her is that sustainable clothing is not stylish. She proudly dismisses the thought with the example of her own brand, Sustain and their latest collection Rozana. Referring to the collection she says, “Fuss-free yet statement staples, Rozana, makes up most of my work wear wardrobe. Sometimes I take these pieces into the evening by throwing on a few accessories.”

The third myth is that sustainable fashion is expensive. She is positive about the fact that the pricing of sustainable clothing is not disproportionate with the time and efforts invested in it. The USP of it lies in the fact that every piece is unique and it’s almost impossible to replicate the charm of weaving and dying.

The fourth myth is that it’s coarse and rustic. While a lot of sustainable materials might be coarse and dry, some of the most delicate materials fall in the same category. A lot of materials like khadi, malkha, and muslin are really supple fabrics that engulf your skin in the softest of embraces.

The fifth myth is that it’s hard to find. Deepshikha believes that a lot of designers are now coming up with sustainable fashion and it’s readily available. She says,” Other than Sustain, I shop from labels like Ekaa, 11.11/eleven eleven and Maku Textiles that share our eco-friendly philosophy. I also buy directly from weavers who are whole-heartedly dedicated to manufacturing consciously.”

With all the myths busted, we can’t really wait for all fashionistas to sashay around in all things sustainable.

H/T: Vogue