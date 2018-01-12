Deepika’s Visible Midriff In The Song ‘Ghoomar’ Might Be Covered Through CGI

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was asked to undergo a few cuts before the CBFC board could give the movie a certificate.

The cuts were collectively decided by a panel consisting of members of the CBFC and royals from Rajasthan. A source told The Quint, “The screening and the discussion post the screening went on from 5 pm till almost 2 am. CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi was present. The historians and royal representatives raised many objections. But the board members of the CBFC found nothing objectionable in the content. They recommended a ‘UA’ with minor modifications.”

According to The Quint, one of the modifications demanded was to cover up Deepika’s visible midriff in the song Ghoomar. The visibility of the body part in the dance number was found to be “unbecoming” for the character the actor plays in Padmaavat.

The source states, “The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked the film’s producers—the director was not present during the censor screening— to remove the shots where her stomach was visible. However such editing would have disturbed the smooth choreographic flow of the elegant dance number. The director preferred to conceal Deepika’s belly through computer graphics.”

The Padmaavat makers have apparently made the recommended modifications and re-submitted the film to the CBFC and are now waiting for the certificate.

