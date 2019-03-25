Deepika Padukone Shares Her First Look As An Acid Attack Survivor In ‘Chhapaak’

On Monday, Deepika Padukone’s first look as an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Chhapaak was released, introducing her as Malti. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked at the age of 15 by a 32-year-old man whose proposal she had denied. Now an inspiration for many, Laxmi is advocating for the rights of acid attack survivors and campaigns to restrict the sale of acid.

Also starring Vikrant Massey, the film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020, and the shooting for the film will begin today.

Deepika Padukone on Twitter A character that will stay with me forever…#Malti Shoot begins today!#Chhapaak Releasing-10th January, 2020. @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi @masseysahib

In the picture, Deepika’s face has been transformed by make-up and prosthetics. “A character that will stay with me forever,” Padukone wrote in her tweet.