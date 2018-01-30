Deepika Padukone On How Opening Up About Depression Liberated Her And Made Her Happy

Deepika Padukone is in the happiest space right now and we’re not the ones saying that. It’s the February ‘happy’ issue of Vogue India that has made this declaration. It makes sense because Padmaavat has finally hit the theatres and reached the 100-crore club. But this is not the only reason.

A couple of years ago, Deepika spoke openly about her mental health struggles. Talking about her reasons to speak up, she told Vogue India, “For various reasons, there’s a stigma attached to mental illness, which is why people choose not to talk about it. There were several reasons I chose to speak up. One, because it transformed my life in many ways. It was the most difficult experience I’ve been through, but it also taught me a lot about myself and about life.”

Recalling the time she was battling depression, she said, “A large part of why I was unable to deal with it was that I wasn’t able to share it with anyone. If I had a fever I could tell people but with this going on inside me I would come to work not feeling great but not be able to express myself. What do I tell them? I tried in my own way. Sometimes I’d say I’m not feeling good. A large part of it for me was my own experience.”

“So, when I got better, the first thing I wanted to do was to be able to just breathe. To take that weight off my shoulders, to be able to tell the world, Listen, this is the experience I’ve been through, this is what it felt like, and this is what it’s called. And there are ways of dealing with it,” she added.

Deepika tells Vogue that since her opening up about depression, she feels better as there is nothing to hide anymore. She said, “Today I know that wherever I might go in the world people might look at me as someone who has experienced depression. I feel liberated and free. I don’t feel caged anymore or like I’m hiding something.”

Sharing her experience with the world, getting therapy, and a little introspection has made her a stronger person. Deepika shares, “I think for me there’s a pre-depression life and a post-depression life. I’ve never been someone who has reacted to tabloid gossip, negativity or the constant media glare. But what my depression has made me better at is what I choose to do with that information. The way I look at it, it’s okay for people to think the way they do, to have the opinions they have.”

