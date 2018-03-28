Deepika Padukone Might Have Hit Back At Salman Khan By Saying Depression Is Not A Luxury

About a month ago, actor Salman Khan made a comment on depression which confused us. He said, “I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”

It did take time for all of us to fathom his definition of the mental illness and looks like the statement has confused Deepika Padukone as well. Deepika, who has set an example by speaking about her mental health publicly, stands firmly with her support towards spreading more awareness about it. .

She was recently in New Delhi at a launch of an initiative called How India Perceives Mental Health where she spoke about the importance of initiating more and more conversations around mental health. Deepika said how she wants to break the myth that “depression is a luxury”.

She said, “I want to clarify that it can happen to anybody from any field, irrespective of their socio-economic background. Depression is sometimes perceived as a luxury. People think that those who have too much time or money get into depression. I think it is very important to break that myth.”

With her busting the myth, people were quick to point out the connection between statements stated by both Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Here are the tweets that pointed out the connection:

Bagwati on Twitter Salmon and his fans can learn a thing or two from Deepika.

Paulomi⚡️ on Twitter Salman Khan can’t afford the luxury of being depressed.” Last time I check it was a mental illness not a luxury. So now mental illness is considered luxury? Does he even think before making such statements!

