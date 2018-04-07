Deepika Padukone Discusses Success, Social Media Depression, And Time’s Up Movement

In her decade-long journey in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone long ago shed the “just a pretty face” title from her name. Halfway through the journey, she began to prove her prowess in acting and since then has been nailing every movie with a power packed performance.

In the last five years, she has given back-to-back successful movies and has risen to a position of one of the most successful actors. She is now in a position where a movie can do wonders alone with her presence in it. When asked by Anupama Chopra in a recent interview about how she makes sure to maintain the same heft in the choice of movies, she replied, “I don’t think anything changes. In my humble opinion, that’s a mistake a lot of people make – that with success comes a lot of responsibility and so you have to change things in your life.”

“I actually look at the other way which is you are where you are because of certain things you have done or certain things you have believed in. So remember your roots and keep reminding yourself of why you are here.”

Success has made her more confident and free as a person. Padukone stated, “If anything, it’s (success) made me feel a lot more confident. It’s made me feel a lot more free. The ability to take risks, the ability to express. I feel empowered, I feel free.”

It’s not possible to achieve what we dream of until we face our fears and overcome them. For Deepika, it was her innate shyness that hindered her from showing the best on-screen. She shared how it was the movie Cocktail that made her realize that and helped her to become her best version on screen. “I carried the consciousness onto the screen for a very long time. On my own, I realised it during Cocktail and then changed it after that. I was more free in front of the camera and I was able to engage and be a different person.”

When asked about how her daily life clocks, she said it starts with working out followed by meetings and evenings on Netflix. The actress who has a massive social media following, with 22 million on Instagram and 23 million on Twitter, agrees it’s acting as a big tool for depression. And, the key to healthy usage is “moderation”.

“While there are many upsides to Social Media today, it has literally brought the world closer, it’s also isolating us because we’re not engaging with people around us. I think there are moments where you’re not feeling great about yourself because you’re seeing somebody else put up a version of their life. It’s not their whole life.“

“Very very few people will put up a post or video of them crying. Social media is not real. It’s a very very minuscule part of somebody’s life but when that’s the only thing you’re projecting, you sort of start wondering like, Is this only happening to somebody else? Why is my life no as amazing?“

Speaking of the Time’s Up movement, Padukone said, “While I do think women in our country need to be protected, I think there are some men that need to be protected as well.”

Watch the entire interview here: