Deepika Padukone Confirms That She Was Paid More Than Her Male Co-stars For Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati which was later renamed as Padmavaat, finally made it to the theatre screens on January 25, after battling in the sea of controversies.

It seems now the film is breaking gender barriers with reports that Deepika Padukone was paid more than her male co-stars that is very untypical of gender-rigid Bollywood. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about her fee on the TV show BFFs with Vogue.

When the host and actor Neha Dhupia asked Deepika, “How much were you paid for Padmaavat?” She artfully avoided the question by putting her earring off.

Deepika became a part of the show with her sister Anisha and was bombarded with candid questions in Say It or Strip It segment. Neha, adamant about getting out some details, reframed the question, “Were you paid more than Ranveer and Shahid?” To which a ‘YES’ was an instant answer by Deepika.

