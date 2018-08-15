Deepika Mhatre On How Stand-Up Comedy Brought Her The Independence To Voice The Plight Of Domestic Workers

I did my post grad in communication and development studies and it once got me the opportunity to participate in street theatre, the theme of which was ‘plight of domestic workers’. From working on the script to taking it on the streets, it was an experience – an experience that made me think of the many little hurtful situations that the privileged strata insensitively puts their domestic help in.

Keeping separate utensils, not allowing them to sit on the furniture, not giving salary on time, making them feel odd on a regular basis, and the list goes on. They assist us in our daily chores but it doesn’t make them the “lesser one”, if anything, they make our lives easier. It is work for them and they don’t only deserve to be paid for it on time but also respectfully, was the message that we wanted to give.

And so I couldn’t be happier when I read about #BadGirl Deepika Mhatre, who chose to use her streak of humor to voice out the feelings of many domestic workers like her, in response to the inconsiderateness of their employers aka “madam log”.

“Why can’t they treat us well? We too are humans, and just as we need them, so do they,” expressed the wise lady in an innocent humorous tone. It was on Women’s day last year, when Ms Sangeeta Das (at whose home Deepika works) arranged a talent show for the “bai log”. A genuine being, she gave them a platform to showcase their talents, for them to have a little fun, and that was the time when Deepika took everyone by surprise with her instantaneous stand-up comedy act.

Things rolled fast, and a day in Deepika’s life, which used to begin with selling imitation jewelry in the Mumbai local, and followed by working at five houses, began to end at stand-up comedy clubs, performing under the mentorship of none other than Aditi Mittal, who is one of the first women to do stand-up comedy in India, and who has had a huge role to play in Deepika’s taking the Internet by storm.

Aditi happened to be friends with Rachel Lopez from Hindustan Times, who noticed Deepika at Ms Das’ organized show – the world is a small place indeed! But after having a whirlwind year, Deepika recently quit domestic help work because of health issues. She continues to sell jewellery in trains, and goes for stand-up shows three days a week, but that doesn’t earn her enough money to survive a family of five.

“I love doing the shows, but you don’t get paid for doing stand-up comedy, that’s how it works,” is what she told me when I asked her about the financial viability of it.

Hold on, don’t think that was all to Deepika’s story, our conversation just kicked off:

I know about how you landed on stage the first time, so let’s talk a little about what has changed from then to now! How many performances have you given so far?

It’s been a year that I am performing three times a week, so you can do the calculation, she laughed. My first act was a matter of chance, I did not know anything about stand-up comedy then, it is Aditi (Mittal) who taught me the basics of it. From how to frame dialogues to when to take a pause, she has guided me throughout and I have enjoyed every bit of it.



When I further asked her about whether she has a favourite routine, tap came the answer – the ‘Special Lift’ one. [In it Deepika satires on how maids are treated “special” by asking them to use a separate lift, and by keeping separate utensils outside the kitchen for them – she comments, “The employers don’t mind eating the rotis I make though.”]

Tell me about how you prepare for the show, how is it coming up with different routines?

Uhmm, I have never done anything like writing down my script, I just say what I have on mind. All this while, I would repeat the few already performed routines, but now with Aditi’s help, I am working on a few new. Sab madam log ke uppar hi (all about the madams ), she added.

Haha. So what is the concrete message that you want to send out to all the “madams” there?

What I expressed through my jokes the first time is what I express every single time, which is about the behaviour and attitude of big people (employers) towards us. Most of us domestic workers (maids in Deepika’s words) work for 12-15 hours a day, and it is very hurtful when the people whose house we work at wouldn’t even let us rest, forget offering water or food. We are also humans. All we want is for them to have a kind heart and act more humane.

Very true. Now that you are gaining popularity and people are supporting your say, have any of your friends shown interest in following your steps?

No, none of them wants to do anything to improve their situation. The fear that they would lose their work because of it keeps them silent. Most of the things that I satire on, and situations that I have referred to, came from my friends’ (saheliyo) experiences, I have been rather fortunate with my employers. But all my efforts of telling them to stand up have gone in vain, they choose to not be brave enough as me, she expressed in a positively affirming tone.

And then she asked me if I have watched her and Aditi’s ‘Bad Girls’ video yet (I have and so should you!) – a lot of the madams of our society also watched it, and it made me really happy when they commented on it saying that we are improving, she laughed. It feels good.

Bravo. With all the problems that we have been talking about, have you ever felt the need of having a labour union, or simply a union?

I wanted to make, but as I said, none of the other women come forward. So many times the employers wouldn’t give their salary for three months saying that they have financial issues, which is impossible to buy looking at their living conditions – how can someone who has multiple cars and flats not have a small sum to pay to us! I have tried my best to bring together everyone, and though I never found success, but it did not stop me.

So you could do a routine on ‘rights of domestic workers’, right?

Oh yes, I can, she said in a childlike manner. I will now!

Deepika with her friends.

Ha-ha Brilliant. And if I am not wrong, this humor streak must have helped you deal with the many other life troubles as well?

I have always been like this, cracking jokes, laughing. That’s how I am with everyone and I say what I feel upfront. Problems are there in everyone’s life, but to keep walking is the key. And followed her positive laughter…

Lastly, share with me your thought on what can bring a change in the situation and help in bridging the gap?

By simply understanding one another, she stated. If we take off one day, toh madam log ki toh band baj jaati hai (it becomes a big problem for the employers), then why is it so difficult for them to realize that it is all about the mutual need of one another? They need us just as much as we need them. Support us instead of marginalizing us.

Deepika with her daughters.

A bundle of talent, confidence and enthusiasm, Deepika was recently invited to Star Plus’ Show Sabse Bada Kaun and has also been shortlisted for India’s Got Talent. But she seeks help or a constant source of income in the form of paid stand up acts; so if you wish to help, please call at +91 8237358426.