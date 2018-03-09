Deepa Narayan Wrote A Book About Habits Indian Women Need To Adapt & Abort To Achieve Equality

Chup, meaning quiet, is something our society swears by, and needless to say, especially for women. “Shh, chup, don’t be so loud yaar be subtle about it,” “Chup! Don’t speak the truth, you’ll be questioned,” are just a few examples where we are often chup-ed and asked to smile and move on.

Deepa Narayan, an independent writer who has over 25 years of working experience with World Bank, the UN, and NGOs has authored or co-authored more than 15 books. For her recent book – Chup: Breaking The Silence About India’s Women, Deepa spoke to hundreds of women as part of her research and discovered some shocking habits followed by Indian women that, intentionally or unintentionally, lead to gender inequality.

“I spent three years interviewing talented and smart young urban women, plus a limited sample of young men, asking, “What does it mean to be a woman or man today?” and ended up with 8,000 pages of notes. My findings shocked me. I went back and reanalysed them and kept interviewing more and more women but the same findings kept repeating themselves,” an excerpt from Deepa’s book.

In her conversation with urban women aged between 17-35, Deepa says she realised how there are a few habits in women that are deterring them from following their beliefs in real life. “I was expecting to learn about the modern Indian woman in a changing social landscape, one who believed and fought for equality at work, love and relationships. And I did, along with the shocking gap between what women initially said about gender equality and being a feminist today, and what they truly believe in and how they behave,” she says in her book.

She adds, “Many of these habits are not attractive—and easy to be in denial about. I too had to look closely at my life as I began to work on my book. And realised that I would often unconsciously defer to men, even on TV panel discussions. I changed over time but the habit lingered.“

So, what are the habits that we, women, need to adapt and abort to build an equal environment for women? Let’s check them out:

Adapt: Women need to trust and respect women.

Women laughed when I asked if they belonged to any women’s groups, they said, “ We don’t gossip.” We don’t like to talk about how much distrust, jealousy, and competition there is between women. Devika, 25, says, “I believe women are a little loose with secrets. I keep my secrets with me.” 75 percent of women including self-labelled feminists did not want female bosses whom they called “insecure, petty and mean.” If men were trained to be fearful, insecure and isolated, they too would make bad bosses. These behaviors are learned habits and not part of our DNA. They are designed to keep women apart, to make unity and collective action by women difficult, without which the world will not change.

Abort: We need to break the habit of staying silent.

The word “chup” is used so often, it has entered the Oxford English dictionary. While most women said it was important to speak up, most did not speak up, saying—nothing will change anyway, don’t hurt people, leave it be. Even women associated speaking up with disobedience, lack of respect, being aggressive and loud. Shefali, 15, who goes to the Modern School in New Delhi says, “When I speak loudly, my mother does not like it. She says I should speak softly.”

Adapt: Develop true love for our bodies.

Most of the women I spoke to didn’t love their bodies. They had strong negative judgments about their bodies and long lists of body parts that needed replacement. 90 percent disliked or were indifferent to their own bodies and none had honest conversations about their bodies at home. Many women had been harassed or molested not just on streets but within extended families and neighbourhoods, but 95 percent had not told their mothers.

Abort: The habit of being liked and accepted.

Women are trained to smile to please others, but not to laugh loudly because it indicates a strong independent self and is scolded out of young girls. Adhishree, 26, says “I was only taught to adjust a little, but adjustment has become so strong, I can’t express my desires anymore.” To express a desire, you have to know what you want, but opinions are ironed out of women, so it’s easier to accommodate others and maintain the peace. Most women sacrifice their opinions, for being liked.

Adapt: Get comfortable with our sexual desires.

Sex before marriage has become commonplace and women’s sexual desire is intellectually accepted. But the expression of a woman’s own sexual desire collides with pre-conditioned ideas about sex and putting the man’s pleasure first. Nupur, 25, says, “I do everything to make him (her boyfriend) happy and I enjoy that. I give him pleasure but somehow, I am not able to take it. I cannot ask for this physical thing. Unsatisfied, I feel bad about myself, that I am not able to enjoy this. How can I enjoy the sexual thing? It is bad for me. Sex is bad. Sex before marriage is bad.” When women have been trained not to displease, not to say no, consent also becomes a deeply problematic and complex issue. Sona, 24, says, “Yes, absolutely, I know what gives me pleasure. Me and my boyfriend, we try a lot of different things…It’s completely OK to ask for it. I ask for it.” But she quietly adds that she feels guilty saying no to her boyfriend. Her training to please winning over her intellect.

Adapt: Better usage of words to describe ourselves.

Most women I spoke to used the language of duty, marriage, motherhood, despite anger at society’s perception of women existing only in relationships—as mothers, wives, and daughters. For Neeti, 25, this means that women have to be selfless lovers. “She gives love with few expectations of getting much back.” Swetha, 23, says, “Nobody else but a woman can love and care for a person even if she hates them.” In describing themselves, zero percent of woman used the word leader, most descriptors instead focussed on nurturing, motherhood and sacrifice.

Adapt: Become financially, emotionally, and psychologically independent.

These habits train women to be dependent on others, particularly men, for security and survival. This training also goes so deep that most women like Sangeetha, 42, who is a successful CEO in the sports world, and lives on her own, finds herself silent in romantic relationships with men. She says, “I am timid, you will not recognize me. I observe it, but I don’t know why.” But she had never spoken to anyone about this behaviour as it conflicts with her image of being a strong independent woman. Psychological dependency makes it emotionally frightening to break old habits.

H/T: Vogue India