Deepa Malik Clinches A Gold Medal At The World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Deepa Malik has made the country proud again by adding yet another medal to her kitty. At the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Deepa clinched a gold medal in the F53/54 Javelin event.

The feat made her jump to the first spot in Asian ranking in F53. With the win, she also qualified for Asian Para Games 2018 which will be held in Jakarta. Deepa posted a video of the presentation ceremony on Twitter. Here is the video:

As you must be well aware, Deepa became the first Indian woman to win a medal at Paralympics after securing a silver medal in shot put at the 2016 Paralympic Games. She dons many hats at the same time by being a wife, mother, athlete, biker and also a motivational speaker.

In an interaction with Indian Women Blog in 2017, Deepa had said “You can only be grateful if you appreciate things. And, I started appreciating everything around me.” With the same positive attitude, determination and never say die spirit she has effectively turned her disability into an ability as she continues bringing laurels to the country.

It was only last year in August when Deepa took to Twitter to express how privileged she feels for having the honor of performing for her country and bringing home medals.

Here in Deepa’s tweet from August 2017:

Deepa Malik on Twitter My biggest gift to my country. In dis life I could do something for India.. #patriotism @narendramodi @IndiaSports @VijayGoelBJP @mlkhattar https://t.co/2oXunOWdGs

