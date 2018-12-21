Death Sentence Of Rapist And Murderer Of A Techie In 2014 Case Upheld By Bombay HC

On January 5, 2014, a 23-year-old techie was raped and murdered by Chandraban Sanap (33). And on Thursday, the Bombay High Court upheld his death sentence, observing that the accused has shown “no remorse” and the case falls in the category of “rarest of the rare”, the “offense of murder was committed for a petty achievement of satisfying the lust of the accused” declared the court.

It was in the early hours of January 5th, 2014, that Sanap, a petty thief, posing as a driver, offered the victim a lift. He took her to a secluded spot and raped and killed her. He set her body on fire and left with her two bags. On January 16, 2014, her body was discovered in a decomposed state and the trial court gave Sanap a death sentence on October 27, 2015.

“(The victim) was done to death by the accused for no fault of her own, except for a reason that she is a woman and she fell prey to the sinister design of the accused to fulfill his lust. The said attitude of the accused, according to us, deserves a death sentence,” a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati H Dangre observed.



“It is obvious that the accused who after drinking liquor was wandering the whole night and spotted on the railway platform in the early hours and on seeing a young lonely helpless woman, who easily fell prey to his concocted story of offering to drive her to destination and who took her to secluded spot (sic),” the bench said.



“When a woman in the society is raped, it is not only she who is subjected to rape, but it is the tendency that is reflected to overpower, to violate and to crash the dignity of the entire woman creed in the society… The women in this country may not demand they be worshipped in the modern days scenario but they would surely expect to breathe freely and feel safe and comfortable in and outside their houses,” it added. “We cannot shut our eyes to the cases reported day-in and day-out about such young girls and women being raped and victimized.”



“…We have noticed that there is no remorse on his part… he had a previous history of being involved in activities prohibited by law and he was involved in petty cases of theft. As against this, the manner of commission of a crime by him and causing the death of the deceased is extremely shocking,” it said. “Such a person would surely remain a menace to the society and in this backdrop, we are of the firm view that there are no extraneous mitigating circumstances available on record which may justify the imposition of a sentence less than a death sentence which the learned Sessions Court has imposed,” the court said.



“Justice has prevailed after four years. I am not bothered if he wants to go to Supreme Court (to appeal),” said the victim’s father.

H/T: The Indian Express