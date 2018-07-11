Death Penalty Upheld By Madras HC For Dhasvanth Who Raped And Murdered A 7-Year-Old In Chennai

Dhasvanth, a techie from Chennai, was convicted and sentenced to death for rape and murder of a seven-year-old in February by Chengalpet court. Calling the investigation unsatisfactory, Dhasvanth appealed to the Madras High Court a month later to quash the sentence. The HC, finding the investigation and verdict right, dismissed his plea and upheld the verdict yesterday.

Judges S Vimala and S Ramathilagam dismissed Dhasvanth’s appeal against the death penalty and upheld the verdict by Chengalpet court, which held him guilty on all charges including those under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The High Court examined 30 witnesses, 45 documents, and 19 pieces of evidence.

He has been convicted under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abduction), 354-b (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and section 8 read with 7, 6, 5(m) of POCSO (punishment for aggravated sexual assault).

It was on February 6, 2017, when the seven-year-old staying with her family in Mugalivakkam went missing from her housing complex. On investigation, it was found that Dhasvanth, a techie and a neighbour in the same building, had lured her away with a dog. He then sexually assaulted and killed her.

In December 2017, on the very first day of the trial, Dhasvanth was reprimanded by the court for ‘confessing’ to the crime so that the trial could be done away with. He wrote a six-page letter to the court, which was rejected by judge P Velmurugan, who also said that the accused “could not play with the courts.”

According to The News Minute, Dhasvanth also threatened to murder the victim’s brother, as mentioned by the victim’s father.

The most significant turning point in the case came on December 2, 2017, when Dhasvanth’s mother was found bludgeoned to death while he was out on bail. Dhasvanth had allegedly killed her and escaped with her jewelry, which he split with David and James, two jail mates from Puzhal Central Prison whom he had befriended.

He was then caught by the police on December 6 in Mumbai, only to escape a day later and then to be re-arrested the very next day.

He later also reportedly confessed to killing his mother and said that he would have killed his father Sekhar as well had he not been late in returning from work that day.