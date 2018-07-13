Dearth Of Shelter Homes For Victims: Ministhy S Nair On Dealing With Trafficking Post Nepal Earthquake

When an earthquake hit Nepal in 2015, a sharp spike in human trafficking took place in the bordering state of Uttar Pradesh. Having lost their families as well as their financial stability in the earthquake, hundreds of vulnerable Nepali women and children ended up in the sex trade and the state government was desperately looking for a solution.

Ministhy S Nair, the then special secretary to the home department of the state government, began sensitizing everyone and led the statewide crackdown on trafficking. For her efforts, she was honored by the Consul General Kolkata Consulate for East and North East India.

In a conversation with The News Minute, she talked about the sudden onset of trafficking across borders, what led her to take up the task of tackling it and the challenges she faced.

On how the earthquake led to such large-scale human trafficking

“Thousands of Nepalis lost their jobs post the earthquake. Farmers lost their lands and were striving to make ends meet more desperately than ever. Traffickers exploited their situation and lured them with money under the pretext of finding jobs for the women and children in their families in India. Under the façade of domestic labor, hundreds of women and children were sold off for commercial sex.”

On what led her to take up the challenge of dealing with the issue

“I was the in-charge of the development of women and children in the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh. At one of the seminars that I had attended, I heard a victim speak about her ordeal. When she was a child, she was kidnapped after the Gujarat earthquake and sold at GB Road, New Delhi. Later, she was diagnosed with HIV. She was rescued and she is now a volunteer with the New Delhi-based NGO, Shaktivahini. Hearing her plight moved me. Being in a position of power, I knew that I had to do something to arrest this issue.”

On how she worked on solving the issue at hand

“It is important to understand that it requires 13-14 departments to protect a child. Hence, the first step was to facilitate was the convergence of all stakeholders. We invited NGOs, members of child helpline, railway officials, the Seema Sashastra Bal (SSB), and officials from the UNICEF. By the end of it, we involved more than 3,000 stakeholders. We spoke to truck drivers and bus conductors and taught them how to think on their feet whenever they see something suspicious.

Next, we worked on spreading awareness amongst the families that resided in the bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. We realized that they had no idea about what a child goes through once they are trafficked. It was important to bring them face-to-face with the horrors of trafficking to prevent them from reselling their children once the victims were brought home. Third and the most important step was to always be available for any phone call reporting an incident of trafficking.”

On how she made sure that the victim’s trauma was dealt with after their rescue

“With the help of a few NGOs and the UNICEF, we came up with more than 20 child-friendly police stations in the state. In these stations, child counselors help them deal with the trauma whereas we store books and films that help them recuperate. They have received an overwhelming response so far. We organize interactive sessions with lady officers who make the victims comfortable and provide them with the requisite confidence to speak without being afraid.”

On the rehabilitation of victims

“It is the most challenging part of the process. There is a dearth of shelter homes. The ones that are functional now are overcrowded. With the help of corporate social responsibility, it will be possible to build new homes as well as fund NGOs that are working towards the rehabilitation of the victims.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation) Bill 2016, is one of the most awaited as it clearly addresses the issue and should be passed by the Parliament as soon as possible. The directives of this bill press for speedy trial and repatriation of the victims within a year from the time of their rescue, immediate protection and rehabilitation, and complete confidentiality of the victim’s identity, among others.”

H/T: The News Minute