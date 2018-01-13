Dear Parents, This Makar Sankranti Is The Perfect Time To Raise Your Kite Right!

Makar Sankranti is a great day to scream ‘Woh Kaata,” without being judged. Actually no, I take that back. I want people to judge me, and be warned that the master has stepped into the game, and it’s time for their kites to be slaughtered. Mwahahaha.

Every year, I return home proudly with at least a dozen cuts, which is why people look up to me for learning the essentials of flying a kite. This year, though, along with the basics of kite flying, I have slipped in a subtle guide to parenting as well.

Now, hey, I am no parent, no sir, but I am a daughter. Keeping this in mind, I made use of my brand-new music gear and created a song. Little girls are like kites that are guided by the wind, but sometimes, we try to control their strings. Why? We want to make sure that they fit the bill of the perfect sanskaari girl. And meanwhile, your little one just wants to let her hair fly & kiss the sky.

In a nutshell, here’s a guide to Raise Your Kite Right!

Watch the full song here:

Happy Makar Sankranti!

Illustrated by: C.P. Sharma

Sung and Composed by: Komal Panwar