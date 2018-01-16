‘Dear Ms Expat’ Opens Up About Trailing Lost Identity In A New Land

“Expat lives look glamorous with moving abroad, money and status. But it’s not always true,” says Sushmita Mohapatra, co-author of the book ‘Dear Ms. Expat’.

Moving to a new country, by choice or by duty, is definitely not as fancy as it seems. The excitement, struggles, mixed emotions can create turmoil in life.

Dear Ms. Expat is a book by Sushmita Mohapatra and Savitha Venugopal that talks about expat wives who have earned themselves a name in a new country. It contains ten real-life stories from women who have made Singapore their home — each leaving their comfort zones in search of adventure, following a partner or in pursuit of a bright new career for themselves. It reveals the struggles of a trailing spouse to build a career fresh or finding the suitable job.

Sushmita and Savitha are both journalists and moved to Singapore due to their respective husbands’ work.

I got to speak to Sushmita, who is in India for a week.

Excerpts,

Has it been long in Singapore?

Oh no, we moved here about 5 years ago. My husband had been transferred to Singapore by his company, and I and my son trailed along. And prior to this, we were in Jakarta for 6 months.

Did you work before marriage in India?

I started working as a business journalist at NDTV in Delhi. I then worked at The Economic Times in Bangalore. After getting married, I moved to Mumbai and joined ETnow.

So, tell me, you’ve been working for a decade now, breaking the news of moving out did bring happiness or stir a feeling of a setback in your career?

When my husband told me about it, I had a mixed feeling. I was very excited initially but yes the fear of not finding the right path for me in a new country did kick in with time. I was basically apprehensive of opportunities. Fortunately, being a journalist in India, I have worked from Bangalore to Mumbai to Ahmedabad and you know, India has its own little pockets. Every city is different. So I had tasted the struggle of working at places with diverse cultures, languages and working environment.

I was also hopeful though that something will be figured out.

So have you figured it out now?

I would say yes! While moving from country to country, the good thing that has happened to me is that I have never been on a break. Be it working on projects or a full-time job, I have always been doing something. In Jakarta, I worked on a project for Blackberry.

I love networking and co-incidentally I got my first project in Singapore through meeting friends of friends. I now run my own content marketing firm – Inkling Asia.

How do you and Savitha know each other?

We were colleagues at The Economic Times in Bangalore. We were fairly in touch with each other. While I was moving to Singapore, I pinged her and got to know that she was there too. The feeling of knowing that a friend from back home lives in a new land is a big relief.

When did the idea to write about expat wives strike?

It was when Savitha and I sat down for coffee and we were discussing women we had met who have made tremendous growth despite moving to a new country without any background or support. Also, we both were in thoughts of writing a book and we couldn’t have found a better base than this. The instances in the book have been drawn from personal experiences and women we know.

While there are expat husbands too, do you think women are expected to give up on their career without any consideration?

Well, that’s true and unfair too. It’s quite an accepted concept that if husband moves, wife follows regardless of her wish. But fortunately, time is changing, and for good. In my social circle, I have seen many examples where husbands have moved their base to follow their wives to support their dreams and career. And in few cases, if the wife has a good job, husbands don’t force them to leave and immediately move with them. Like, I was working in Ahmedabad while my husband was studying at IIM.

I would like to quote an example of a couple where the wife works and husband looks after the house. It’s in the book too. Angelina, from Austria, is one of the most successful partners at her firm. She travels for 3 days in a week. Her husband, from Japan, was a banker but left his job and now looks after the house. These kind of examples are fairly refreshing.

While we as women tend to adapt to changing scenarios, building a career in a completely new place is difficult. What are the common challenges?

It’s always a struggle to find a suitable job in a new country. With a different language, culture, work environment, it’s difficult to talk to people and fit in. I think one of the other biggest challenges is to be emotionally strong. With changing the environment, it’s difficult to cope up. When your spouse goes to work and has unavoidable office parties, the other partner feels left out.

There are women who are often clueless on how and where to start from in a new place. Any tip for them?

The key is to have patience and not give up. You have to get out of your house and start networking. Only 1 out of 10 emails will get a response. You need to be hopeful about it and work towards it. Try to build a network with your country people as they will understand your struggle and will definitely help you out.

On a journey of being a trailing spouse, is self-identity lost?

Yes, if you’re not happy and have self-doubt. Like there are career-oriented women and there are women who are homemakers. So, in both situations, if you’re not happy and content, you start questioning yourself. What am I doing, why did I leave a good job or why am I sitting all day waiting for my partner to give me more time.

Having said that, does this become one of the reasons for marriages to fall out?

I think yes. When your spouse is working and has less time to give you, we tend to overthink, naturally. There’s not much to do in a new country. We as humans need emotional support and when that lacks from our partner, it becomes difficult to survive in that relationship.

What do you think can be the solution to this?

Firstly, if you haven’t found the apt job, join a group that keeps you occupied. Maybe dance, art, yoga, martial arts or socially helping groups. It only helps you to be productive and meet newer people every day. Secondly, talk about it. Your emotions need to be heard to be understood. Talk to your partner about your insecurities, doubts, and problems. Thirdly, a relationship works only when the couple works towards the problem together. If the new country or city is not working out, move out. No amount of money, status can be worth trading for the beautiful relationship you have.

It’s rightly said, “Move to a new country and you quickly see that visiting a place as a tourist and actually moving there for good, are two different things.” Isn’t it true, guys?

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Sushmita Mohapatra is a senior content and communications strategist, who has worked with firms like PwC, McKinsey & Company and Skyscanner. A former print and television business journalist, she now runs her own content marketing firm.

Savitha Venugopal is a journalist with 15 years of experience in print and digital media. She has written on gender, business, travel, and lifestyle and has worked with leading newspapers in India.