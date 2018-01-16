Looking good, especially at your wedding is something everyone dreams of. But who in particular is excited about the entire affair? Brides, obviously! Wanting everything to be perfect, a bride’s makeup tops the list. And the celebrity makeup-artist Ambika Pillai has some nifty ideas up her sleeve, or to be precise, her makeup brush for every bride-to-be.

Counted among the top makeup artists in India, Ambika Pillai is a walking and talking Wikipedia when it comes to makeup. Starting as a small salon some 22 years ago, she grew into the brand name she is today just because her makeup ritual is not rigid and she likes to adapt according to individual clients.

A blend of every aspect of the beauty world, entwined with fashion is what ‘ambikapillai’ – the brand is today. In an interview, she talks about her experience of working with India’s senior designers and explained in depth about the current bridal trends.

“Softer tones on eyes with smoked out Kajal and liner paired with stunning strong mouths is ‘in’ this season. Textured hair twisted, waved and knotted looks beautiful on brides. I always suggest lighter dupattas that don’t drag the bride down and frames the face without disturbing the coiffured hair. This shows off the bridal Jewellery that is moving more towards delicate rather than chunky. The nose rings are large, thin circles, dotted with tiny flowers. This adds tradition in a good way without covering half her face. The tikkas are more teardrops than round. Earring long elegant drops that can be used without garish chains that-go around the ears.”

Remarking about weddings being traditional, she mentions that focuses on the eyes of the bride more. “Dark Khol rimmed, sultry eyes are so Indian and go with our bridal wear… that is never going to change. It will always and forever be a saree or a lehenga worn or draped in different ways.

She also shared makeup tips for every bride-to-be. (oh my!)

Go for a minimalist look with clean perfect natural looking skin with a hint of colour on the cheeks and subtle contouring, to highlight the cheekbones. Clean Fresh eyes with a hint of colour on the lips. Go for a pop of vivid colour either on the lips or Eyes eg: Bright Berry, Pink, Fuchsia on the lips, Bright blueliner or a touch of Vivid green shadow on either the upper lid or outer corner of the eyes for the eyes. Neutral / Soft lips with Dramatic eyeliner Pink is Back! Use a hint of bright pink on cheeks for a beautiful flush of colour. Lashes!! Gorgeous, full, long and lush lashes add an exotic frame for the eyes. Experiment with Mascara and subtle false lashes this summer. Luminous skin with bright matte lips eg: Brick red, Fuchsia, Orange, Dark Cherry Red Well defined, softly darkened brows.

On being asked about what would change a bride into the perfect blend of fashion and tradition, she adds to it her years of wisdom.

“A little sparkle on the eyes and brighter lips rather than dark deep lips, like a fire engine red or hot pink or vivid orange mouth. Winged eyeliner, smoked out kajal and liner. The bride’s make up foundation should never make her face look too flat and expressionless. The magic is contouring with a darker tone on cheekbones and sides of the nose to give the made-up face more character.

The bride’s foundation should make her skin look fabulous. If she needs higher coverage try using a creamy foundation on a well-moisturised skin and ideally also use a primer for a lovely smooth finish. For long lasting and smudge proof eyeliner use waterproof liquid eyeliner or a long-lasting eyeliner pencil. I prefer using a non-waterproof eyeliner, to ensure that it lasts longer and looks fresh I apply a fine line of powder eyeshadow, the same colour as the liner, with an angled brush or a small dome brush.”