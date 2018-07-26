DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Promises To End Prostitution In Delhi By Closing Down Red-Light Areas Of GB Road

The Delhi Commission For Women’s Chief, Swati Maliwal is set on the betterment of sex workers in red-light areas like GB Road in Delhi. She has assured that they’ll be provided with better rehabilitation facilities and in the next three years, they will put an end to prostitution, by closing down red-light areas of GB Road.

Maliwal presented a “report card” of the commission on Tuesday which said that between 2015 and 2018, DCW has submitted 175 policy recommendations to the Delhi government, through its crisis intervention center it has counseled 11,670 sexual-assault survivors and also helped in registering 6,952 FIRs for assault and harassment. 535 operations have been conducted to rescue girls and women from traffickers, “godmen” and child marriages. “Prostitution is the worst form of slavery and legalizing it will promote trafficking. If prostitution is allowed under law, only poor women will be pushed into it,” Maliwal said. She also added that she will ensure that the recent ordinance prescribing the death penalty to the rapists of children is implemented.

“When I assumed office in 2015, there was a need for a radical transformation to address the range of issues being faced by women in the city. Within three years, DCW has become a proactive rights body. An increasing number of victims are reposing their trust in the commission,” Maliwal added.

H/T: The Times Of India