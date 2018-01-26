Day 1 And Day 2 Of JLF 2018 Write Colorful Notes In Its Fashion Diary

Jaipur Literature Festival 2018 kicked off with great vibes yesterday and we joined the literary parade with sartorial enthusiasm.

Welcomed by colorful interiors and crazy excitement we knew we were in for another amazing festival experience and fashion inspiration ahead.

So, after the two-day tour so far, we saw some gorgeous, eyes-gasmic, soul-gasmic promoters of avant-garde style. Check them out.

Neena Berry

The charming woman captivated us with this fashionable pahadi vibe in her style. The white topi with an all-black outfit is refreshing. Neena’s take on style is, “Style is inborn. Effortless.”

Highlight: Topi

Purvi Talan

Purvi wore a slogan tee that read words to her empowering future. The 17-year-old has her priorities sorted that state clear nothing but EMPOWERMENT. More power to you, brighter Indian future!

Highlight: Young and Opinionated

Mallika Guhan

Mallika’s style was in comfort and confidence that she carried with herself. And, oh did we mention that super-cool pixie hairdo? *we’re still drooling*

Highlight: Out-of-box Comfort Zone

Amrita Mahale

Amrita draped this vibrant yet soothing yellow fabric into a saree, and don’t we admire it? She carried it with utmost panache and we loved how she paired it with a colorful blouse.

Highlight: That Gorgeous Combination

Sanjana Nath (wearing Sapan More)

Sanjana Nath (left) wore her friend Sapna More’s (right) style from head to toe and we’re totally rooting for this fashionable friendship.

Highlight: Super-chill Boho Vibes

Riddhi Dasgupta

Power-dressing with indie dhoti pants? Hell, yeah! Riddhi, who is a part-time model, stunned us with her classic and boho BOSS style.

Highlight: Comfort Boss Style

Anya Thakur

We caught Anya while we were heading off and trust us she made us turn our heads instantly. A custom South-Indian saree with a printed bell-sleeves top made us shout, “We love it and we want it.”

Highlight: Printed Bell Sleeves Blouse

Abhimanyu Singh Rathore

And last but not the least, the super experimental and quirky man who never misses a chance to steal our attention. The street-style photographer himself, Abhimanyu brought back Christmasy vibes to our lives.

Highlight: Monochrome At Best

We’ll be there spotting the best styles. Will you be there?