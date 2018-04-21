David Chang’s Netflix Show ‘Ugly Delicious’ Explores The Amalgamation Of Food And Culture

“I view authenticity like a totalitarian state, it’s something that I think has been overvalued, but the reality is that it hasn’t been scrutinised enough,” says David Chang. Through his culinary travelogue, Ugly Delicious, Chang is on a mission to educate people about cross-country food.

Ugly Delicious is Chang’s gastronomical odyssey through the cross sections between food and cultural identity. The show aims to revisit and examine everything that is believed about the traditional food cultures and questions its premises.

Chang is himself the owner of the Momofuku empire which is a Korean-American noodle bar chain. His quest is to question the elitism of the food that originates from France or Italy. “Why is Korean or Chinese food not counted among world cuisine,” is the question that he raises.

How many times have you looked at Chinese food for the ultimate gourmet experience? Not many times, right? That is exactly what troubles Chang as he asks for the reasoning behind this.

Ugly Delicious travels through continents to explore cross-cultural cuisines in its eight episodes. The show also features prominent guests, right from chefs to comedians. The aim of the host and the guests is to not just devour the delicacies but also to reveal the truth behind their origins and bust some commonly held misconceptions about them.

The show through food tries to explore identities and how the two get fused to create a distinct flavour. Be it the pizza, American barbeque, or Mexican tacos, nothing goes unquestioned on the show.

A pizza with Japanese infusions in Tokyo.

Ugly Delicious should not be confused with a regular food show. It is way beyond that. In the fourth episode of the show titled Shrimp and Crawfish, Chang travels to New Orleans and Houston. While the former boasts of a stronghold in the tradition the latter boasts of its immigrant-rich culture. The episode brings out the interplay of resistance and acceptance of new ideas.

While New Orleans remains adamant on how crawfish is “always cooked”, Houston seems to be more open to adopting better and new cooking techniques. Chang whose Momofuku food chain is celebrated for its experimentation is told at New Orleans “We don’t change something… that hasn’t been done before.” Houston, however, tells a different tale of amalgamation of different influences resulting into ‘immigrant cooking.’

New Orleans style Crawfish.

The popularity of Viet-Cajun crawfish in Houston tells a tale of resistance and survival. It narrates the story of how immigrants were shown resistance when they first time came to America during the Vietnam War in 1971 and how they managed to make a place for themselves.

The show also brings to light many stories like that of Eduardo Lalo García. Eduardo happens to be an award-winning chef who is among Mexico’s top chefs. He is celebrated for infusing modernisation in the traditional Mexican food. The man spent 27 years in America before getting deported and is banned for life from America.

The show thus also aims to bring to light the racism in food. Ugly Delicious explores how along with all the cultural practices and discourse racism found its way to food as well. Chang is a Korean-American. He speaks about how the “lens is always white” in terms of how Asian food is treated in America and European countries. He recollects being bullied as a child because of the distinct “smell” that the kitchen at his house had.

Chang also focuses in the history of the fried chicken and how it very explicitly connotes to racism. The episode ‘Fried Chicken’ explores the idea of “coding racism” and how the dish is a camouflaged racist remark towards the Black community.

H/T: The Quint