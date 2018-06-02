‘Daughters Of The Sun’ By Ira Mukhoty Covers Strong Women Who Built The Mughal Empire

The Mughal Empire is known for its richness and for the brave warriors but what has mostly gone unnoticed and untalked is the women who helped in building the great empire. And, Ira Mukhoty’s new book ‘Daughters of The Sun’ covers the same.

The daughters, the sisters, the wives who contributed by working from within the zenana to battling outside in the field. They built humongous monuments, planned and engaged in diplomacy, traded with foreigners and minted coins in their own names, wrote biographies, and patronised the arts.

Ira, after the success of her previous release “Heroines: Powerful Indian Women of Myth and History”, chronicles the powerful stories of powerful women from the Mughal era in her new writing: Daughters of The Sun.

Speaking about the book, she told The Times of India, “When I set out to write this book, I had the same view of the Mughal women that I suppose a lot of lay people do — that they were essentially domesticated and exotic women, quite unchanged through 200 years of history. As I did my research, I was truly amazed at the way the physical space that these women occupied evolved over the course of this time. The early Mughal women were physically so mobile and adventurous, journeying in harsh and unpredictable conditions, that it completely challenged my preconceptions about a “harem” or a “zenana”. Over time they did become more sedentary, as Akbar built the high walls of Fatehpur Sikri, and yet the women refused to be constrained by these limitations and kept setting off on Hajj journeys, or on unexpected pleasure excursions.”

Mukhoty said that the women influenced politics, and art and architecture and commanded immense wealth. “Influential women were a part of their Central Asian nomadic culture so it was never unusual for a woman to be ambitious or to wish to leave a legacy or influence politics. This ambition, this independence, this power that many of the women showed, were all startling discoveries for me,” added Mukhoty.

Elaborating about the book, she said, “This is a post-colonial construct, as the western travellers in the 18th and 19th centuries wrote with fervid imagination about the Mughal world they encountered in India but could not understand. As I looked a little deeper, I realised that the zenana was often like a traditional Indian joint family, just more so! With Babur and Humayun, it was quite a contained space but with Akbar onwards, the zenana became much larger. It was almost like a mini-city, in which every profession was carried out by women, from administration to military to entertainment. It was from within this space that the Mughal women operated and they found ways to exercise their influence despite the desire of later ‘padshahs’ to impose greater order.”