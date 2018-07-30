Daughters Of Sex Workers In Sonagachi To Realize Their Dreams Of Becoming World-Famous Soccer Players

Daughters of sex workers in Sonagachi, Kolkata, are soon going to get the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming soccer players like Ronaldo. Wanna know how? Well, the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (DMSC), which has been helping sex workers and their children, is all set to launch their first all-girls football team under their franchise ‘Amra Padatik’ in August in Sonagachi!

“I love Messi, someday I hope to score a goal just like him. He’s great,” said Sunita Das, 14. “We will show them [boys], we are no less. Although they are very supportive and encouraging, they sometimes challenge us saying let’s see what you can do.”

“We always wanted an exclusive team for girls as we primarily work for the benefit of women, and this project has been in the pipeline for many years,” said Bharati Dey, a mentor of DMSC. “Some of them play with boys, but having their own team will motivate them more.”

“Many workers want their daughters to play, but are anxious what would others say about their girls wearing small pants,” Dey added. “But we try our best to make them understand that there is no difference between boys and girls when it comes to sports and it’s just a jersey. Don’t children of rich people wear hot pants? Then why shame when our children wear it, and they will be wearing half-pants.”

Some members from the boys’ team of Amra Padatik have played in Poland, Denmark and Manchester, so the girls are also eager to achieve the same fame.

“Many are interested but maybe are shy now. Once the practice starts regularly, hopefully, we will find more participants,” said Dr Pratim Roy, a former team doctor with Mohan Bagan Sporting Club, who will be guiding the students owing to his long association with the NGO.

For now, the organization has no sponsors or additional money for the girls’ team, but they hope to that when they do, they’ll be able to facilitate better training.

