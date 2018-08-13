Daughter’s Ode To Art Educator Shanu Lahiri’s Paintings & Food Memories, Book ‘Tabled’ Is A Gift

Shanu Lahiri was an acclaimed renegade of the Kolkata art scene. Refusing to work with established art galleries, she carved out alternative spaces to exhibit her work, and the city walls became her canvas. With students from local schools and colleges, she undertook massive public art projects in the 1980s to beautify the walls of the city marred by Naxalite manifesto and political graffiti.



But it wasn’t always for art lessons, that her students and people loved visiting her at her Lake Town home in Kolkata – nobody who went to meet Shanu ever left unfed. From fixing quick salads to preparing elaborate meals, there are numerous stories about her many experiments in the kitchen. Unsuspecting friends have found strange saags on their plate. The Oolong tea leaves that someone had gifted her had been given another life, she had taken the steeped leaves, chopped them up, tempered them with garlic and red chillies, and served them without missing a beat.



And on the persistent demands for Lahiri’s idiosyncratic recipes finally led her daughter Damayanti to publish Tabled, a delightful collection of recipes, anecdotes, paintings, doodles and scribbles. Teeming with Lahiri’s artworks, the book is designed by her nephew and renowned contemporary artist, Chittrovanu Mazumdar.

Tales of Lahiri’s generosity abound. From spending time with eager students who dropped by to consult her on their work to creating anti-nuclear pamphlets that she would personally distribute, to rustling up dishes in a jiffy, she was always up to something. So much so that people often wondered when she got the time to paint.

The recipes and anecdotes in Tabled were originally written in Bengali and later translated into English by Damayanti and Manjusmita Bagchi, with a little help from friends. The Foreword of the book reads:

“Rummaging through memories, our table laden with food and leavened with stories stands out. Acting as a unifier, a space of engagement, a strong narrative developed with the table at the centre. Rarely was it only the family around the table — house guests, friends (and their friends), relatives, neighbours, drop-ins. Tabled has been conceived largely out of the persistent demands for my mother’s recipes from satiated diners and was a work in progress for her, almost till she passed away. It is a free flowing anecdotal installation, compiled in no particular direction — an assemblage of illustrations, photos, quirks, recipes and minor narratives.”

Tabled is also a book about people and food memories. Newly married, Lahiri received her first lessons in Chinese cooking from a Chinese vendor who used to pass by their house every afternoon selling his wares. One day she stopped him and asked if he could make her fried rice. He instantly agreed to do a demonstration.

Another story features her husband Prabhat Lahiri’s encounter with Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan on a train journey from Bombay. The Ustad very kindly offered him some parathas and kebabs. From her husband’s description, she instantly knew these were Padmini kebabs. Later, when she made them at home, Prabhat certified that they were indeed very close to what he had eaten on the train.

Get yourself a copy, flip through the pages, try some wonderful recipes, oh but don’t be surprised when you find that several recipes don’t mention exact measurements – Lahiri believed that knowing how to use the approximate measure is key to being a proficient cook. She said, ‘However, is there any harm in holding on to some of the methods we have learnt from the past? For instance, there were different ways of cutting vegetables. The potato was cut in a certain way, when it was for the kaliya or for the jhol or when it was fried or to be put into shukto, or chocchorior dalna as per tradition. We unwittingly follow the same pattern. If the generations ahead continue to follow these traditions, the result perhaps can only be good.”

