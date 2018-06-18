Daughter Of Tea-Seller Wins Scholarship Of Rs 3.8 Cr To Study In Top US College

Due to financial crunch, Sudeeksha Bhati was expelled from a private school when she was nine years old. The daughter of a tea-seller didn’t give up and studied day and night at every step and her hard work has resulted in her winning a scholarship of Rs 3.83 crore to study entrepreneurship at the prestigious Babson College in Massachusetts, USA.

After being expelled from her first school, she had to study in her village’s primary school. “The biggest hurdle was of limited finance. I was expelled from a private school when I was nine years old as my father could not pay the fee. After that, I took admission in the village primary school. This did not go down well with my family and relatives as it was against the custom in my community to send a girl child to study,” said Sudeeksha, according to The Better India.

However, things changed when she scored well in her Class V exam and earned admission at VidyaGyan school, which is an initiative of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which offers a learning/leadership academy for the economically underprivileged, meritorious students of rural India. She put in her best efforts, burnt the midnight oil, and focused on her goal.

The humanities student then scored an amazing 98% in her Class XII exams, topping her district. From a small village in Bulandshahr district, Sudeeksha is one of the few girls in her village who had the chance to not only pursue college but receive an education.

The result was a stepping stone towards her dreams. This gained her a full scholarship to study entrepreneurship at the prestigious Babson College in Massachusetts, USA. For the four-year course at Babson College, her scholarship roughly amounts to Rs 3.83 crore!

She shared what went behind earning the scholarship. She said, “So, it was due to the strong profile that I built during the last few years that I was able to win the scholarship. I was actively involved in various activities all through my senior school years. I also attended summer programs like Duke TIP (in India) and Pennsylvania School for Global Entrepreneurship (Lehigh University, USA). I was in school council as Vice-head girl in grade 11th and served my house as Senior Cultural secretary and House Prefect in grade 10th and 9th respectively. I also initiated a campaign called Voice of Women to convince girls and their families to send them to school and fight against eve-teasing, which is a major problem in my locality.”

All the best for future endeavors, Sudeeksha!

