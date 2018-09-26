Daughter Of Auto Driver, 16 Y.O. Sandeep Kaur Wins Gold In International Boxing Championship

Sixteen-year-old boxer Sandeep Kaur, daughter of an auto driver, has won the gold medal in 52 kg category at the 13th International Silesian Boxing Championships for women where she beat her Polish opponent Karolina Ampuska by 5-0 in Poland.

The incredible feat that she has attained today is the result of her parent’s relentless support for her dreams.

“I used to go with my uncle to a boxing academy near our village when I was a child. At the academy, I saw several youngsters box, and gradually my interest in the sport grew. I was 8 when I first picked up boxing gloves and started training,” she said.

But while her parents were in her favour, the people in Hassanpur village in Haryana weren’t. They would constantly force her parents to make her give up the sport but her parents never bowed down to the pressure. Sardar Jasvir Singh, her father, drove an autorickshaw to feed his family and worked hard to boost Sandeep’s dream so it would come true one day.

