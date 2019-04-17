Daughter Of An Auto Driver, MR Dhanusha To Participate At the 30th Summer Universiade World Games In Italy

A heptathlon athlete from Mysuru, 19-year-old MR Dhanusha is an inspiration to many as she proves that nothing stands in the way of her passion, not even financial obstacles.

Daughter of an autorickshaw driver Manju and homemaker Rukmini from K.R. Nagar of Mysuru, Dhanusha is the only girl to have qualified from University of Mysore, to represent India at the 30th Summer Universiade World Games to be held in Napoli, Italy, from July 3 to 14.

Dhanusha with her parents

Inspired to take up sports professionally by her elder sister MR Anusha who is also an athlete, Dhanusha started participating in taluk-level events where she was selected to undergo training in the Department of Sports and Youth Services for five years. “That was the turning point in my life,” she told The New Indian Express.

Having participated in more than 30 nationals, 50 state events and hundreds of district-level heptathlon events which includes 100 metre hurdles; 200 metre dash; 800 metre run; high jump; shot put; long jump; and javelin throw, Dhanusha, a first-year BBA student at Basudeva Somani College, spends most of her time on the field practising track events. “Heptathlon events are tough and require stamina and endurance. I practice relentlessly for 8-9 hours a day. My dream is to win a gold medal for India,” she said.

With a noteworthy performance at the Junior Asia Games held in Japan, Dhanusha was the only girl to clinch gold at the All India Inter-University event and this is the second time that she has been qualified to take part in the World University event.

Talking about Dhanusha’s talent, M Puneeth, coach, Sports Authority of Karnataka, shared, “She is the only athlete selected from Mysuru to participate in international events. Despite hailing from a poor family, her achievements are remarkable, and we are confident that she will win more medal for our country.”

H/T: The New Indian Express