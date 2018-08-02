Daughter Of A Peon, Madhavi Gonbare, Wins Gold In Chess-Boxing And Credits A Cop For Her Win

Madhavi Gonbare is a 22-year-old resident of Sakinaka, Mumbai, who has consecutively won gold medals for two years in the World Amateur Chess Boxing Competition. The champion credits her win to a Mumbai cop who helped her hold onto her dreams.

Madhavi, who won her second gold on July 29th, told Mid Day, “I am thrilled. The entire credit goes to Dharmadhikari sir, who helped me. That is how I won gold medals two years in a row.”

Avinash Dharmadhikari, a former senior inspector at the Sakinaka police station and now an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Dongri, helped her with Rs. 30,000 participation fee for the first competition. Madhavi’s mother, who works as a peon in school, could not afford to pay for the competition.

When the time came for her to enter the contest again this year, he stepped up and raised the participation fees through donors for the second time.

ACP Dharmadhikari said, “I am very happy that she won the gold medal in the World Amateur Chess Boxing Competition, in which more than 100 competitors participated from Russia, Finland, USA, Germany and other countries.”

Madhavi also thanked Sakinaka resident and social worker, Lavita Powell, who donated Rs 1.5 lakh in educational fees and boxing training.

H/T: Mid Day