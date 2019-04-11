Dancer Sonali Bhadauria On Her Journey To Becoming a YouTube Star, And What Lies Beyond That

Once, Sonali Bhadauria was a typical kid from a typical family who studied what every Indian parent wants their child to, Engineering. But she couldn’t stay away from her calling for too long and finally, with a leap of faith, switched careers. She quit her job and chose to make dancing her career.

Dance isn’t just her passion, it is her respite from this world as well. It’s a way to relax from the stresses of the world and it is also a way for her to help her viewers. “As a kid whenever I was stressed I used to shut my room and dance. That is how I became a dancer. And a lot of people come up to me and tell me that my dance makes them happy, it helps them. A lady came up to me in Hyderabad once and gave a gold chain and started crying. I couldn’t accept it and she went on to say, ‘Sonali, you don’t know what you’ve done for me. Watching your dance videos has helped me with my depression.’ That meant the world to me, this is such a big responsibility and if I’m able to help people even a little I’ll be so happy, so honoured,” she says.

Today, three years after uploading her first video, her YouTube channel LiveToDance With Sonali has 1.7 million subscribers with a total of 235 million views on all her videos combined. This journey of reaching where she is now hasn’t been easy and Sonali has had her fair share of challenges to overcome.

In this interview with IWB, Sonali shares what goes on in a YouTube star’s life offline. Here are the excerpts:

Even today, not a lot of parents in India consider YouTube as a viable career option. How did your parents react when you informed them about wanting to switch careers and take up dancing full time?

My mom was very chill about me doing whatever I wanted in life but my dad wanted me to get a stable job. So he never supported my choosing dance as a career but what changed when I left my job was that I was married. I got married and my career change was around the same time. For one year after my marriage, I had to pick and choose between these two because managing everything was becoming very difficult. So I had to make a choice of leaving my job and coming to Mumbai because that’s where I was getting the maximum opportunities. That’s when I had a word with my husband and he was completely supportive, he saw potential in what I was doing and he wanted me to be happy. He even took up a job with a higher package so that we could get by even if I did not make a cent. I still had to talk to my parents, obviously, and my dad was still skeptical, but my husband was supporting me so he did not have many issues.

I think in the end your parents want the best for you, and I do get a lot of similar messages from people saying ‘how did you do it, it’s not working out with me and my parents’. I’ll be honest, sometimes you will have to listen to them but you’ll know when to not, you’ll realize yourself that it’s high time I do this and that’s when you try to make them understand. But even if they don’t, you’ll still need to take that step.

I’m not saying fight with them or go against their decision but sometimes one has to be strong about what they’re doing. I may not have been able to do what I did a few years ago, but I saw potential in what I did and couldn’t give that opportunity up. So even though my dad was of the opinion that dance wasn’t a good career option, I went slightly against him and took the risk. When they saw my potential and saw me growing, eventually they understood.

One can be really skilled at what they do, but being successful on social media is an absolutely different ball game. What is it that makes a creator successful on social media?

Initially, when I started, I was new to all of this, I didn’t want to be a content creator. But now with my experience what I can say is if you want to be a creator on a public platform, first of all, be ready to be criticized and face all the negativity possible. And don’t let these things matter to you. Of course, you can pick what things to listen to but you don’t have to hear everything, you’re not going to be able to make everyone happy so do your own thing and keep working on improving yourself. There’ll be a lot of negativity, like racism, body shaming, etc and you’ll have to face that every day, so be very, very strong headed.

Secondly, be consistent. You cannot upload one video in a month and expect some magic to happen. It’s a constant effort.

And third, you have to enjoy what you do. I love creating content, it is not work for me so it comes out effortlessly and people connect with my love for dance. There might be better dancers than me in the world, but I am what I am because something clicked with the public.

And lastly, don’t compare yourself with others, sometimes there’ll be people whose content isn’t that great but they’re getting more numbers than you, my own parents send me videos of other dancers on YouTube and I just say please stop it. I don’t want to compare my work with anyone. So you’ll have to be strong inside out to deal with all of these things.

You mentioned being consistent with putting out content, but one major challenge creators face in this fast-paced world is to make their content visible. How do you ensure that your content is visible and also relevant?

Honesty when I started I did not do anything of that sort. Nowadays people know a lot about the YouTube algorithm already, so when they upload videos they put hashtags and things like that, I used to do none of that. My videos went viral organically, I literally did nothing.

But now, yeah, it has become pretty strategic. So what I can say is make good content on what’s trending, you have to keep track of that. Another thing is that earlier, people used to shoot anywhere. But now the audience likes quality work, they don’t want to see you dance in a room and just shoot your video there. Work on the quality, the choreography, and pick a trending song. My Nashe Si Chadh Gayi video went super viral and I give the credit for that to the song as well.

Earlier you’d mentioned having to be strong headed to be able to deal with the negativity. And reaching that state of mind is a process in itself, how did you learn to be that strong?

People have their own ways of dealing with this; my way is to just ignore it. I don’t know how but I can just effortlessly ignore all of that. I know that where I am today is because of my hard work, so what is most important is to believe in yourself and if you do that nobody can bring you down. If someone comments on the clothes I’m wearing, I know that I wore them because the video demands it. These people commenting are just sitting behind a screen doing nothing in their lives so their comments do not matter. Keep yourself away from this mess, I stopped reading YouTube comments after a while and just hired somebody else. So only the important feedback reaches me.

A lot of naysayers who think that YouTube isn’t a viable career option is because of the misunderstanding that people have about being a creator. Not much is known about what goes on in creating a video, could you tell us the process?

People don’t realize that content creation takes a lot of effort, brands come to me and say let’s work on this quickly, ‘ek video hi toh banana hai’.

But what they don’t understand is that I’ll have to take a day to choreograph the dance, another day to practise it, hire a cinematographer for the shoot, I’ll have to also book a studio, buy clothes for the video, and then shoot for another 3 hours, and then get the video edited.

This is how the process goes and it takes a lot of time, money and effort. So it’s irritating when somebody asks me what else is it that you do. YouTube is a full-time job and stretches you to your limits because being consistent is not easy. Your creativity levels have to be kept up and even when your brain gives up on you, you have to do it.

As you mentioned, being in a creative field is challenging. How do you keep yourself motivated to continue when the inspiration to create runs dry?

Holidays work the best for me. I travel a lot, I can’t take a break in this field because I’m doing workshops or creating content. So when I feel like I need a break I travel to a new place. I create my videos there, take workshops there, so I’m still working but my mind gets refreshed. I love dancing and I don’t want it to become work for me or become stressful so another thing I do is just go clubbing and dance how I want to. Random steps rather than thinking and creating them, the spontaneity also gives me a break.

As with almost all art forms, women’s bodies are also sexualized when they dance, be it the steps or the costumes a dancer is wearing. What are your thoughts on this?

If you see my videos I’m quite bold, I think. I’ll wear whatever clothes the video demands. If it’s a song like Aashiq Banaya I’ll wear bold clothes and if the song is Chogada Tara I’ll even wear a ghagra choli. I don’t like people being judgmental about clothes; it’s not for your gaze, for you to look at my ass while I’m dancing. I wear that because the song is such and I’ve got no problem with that and neither should you if your brain is fine.

Another thing I faced in this industry is that initially when I did not have a manager I used to deal with the clients directly and I’ve faced a lot such situations where after finalizing everything the client will come to me and say ‘maybe we can do something which will make the both of us happy’. It was shocking initially and after that, I just stopped dealing with clients directly and hired a manager.

Tell us what your future plans are regarding your channel and dance in general?

When my channel reached a million subscribers I was very happy, but I also realized that it was time to focus on other things as well and that I couldn’t just keep running behind numbers, there’s no end to this. Since YouTube is where I started I’ll still be regular and make content but now my focus is on something offline as well. I’m planning to open up my own dance academy.