CWG Gold Medalist Sanjita Chanu Is Now Appealing To The PM To Help Her Prove Her Innocence

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu had tested positive for testosterone and was suspended by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF). She had recently won a gold in the women’s 53kg category in the Gold Coast CWG. After the IWF ignored her pleas, Chanu is appealing to the prime minister and union sports minister now.

She wants them to help her in proving that she is innocent in the doping case put up by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The urine sample collection drive was conducted at the International Weightlifting Federation’s World Championship held in November 2017 in Las Vegas, USA.

“My first reaction when I was informed about the result by my coach, Vijay sir, was that there must be a mistake. The urine sample could not have been mine,” she told The Quint.

“I was nursing a muscle injury at that time. I was totally on a physio-treatment without any sort of medication. I didn’t even eat or touch any banned substance. I can’t believe it till now,” she added.

In the USADA’s notification letter to the IWLF, her urine sample was given two numbers instead of one. Her sample was quoted as ‘sample no. 159 90 00’ in the opening part of the letter and referred as ‘no. 159 91 76’ in the latter part of the notification letter. This confirms her doubt that it couldn’t be her urine sample.

“The federation is sending my B sample for confirmation. If that comes positive, I’m finished. What I wanted is to first confirm whether the sample is indeed my sample by going in for a DNA verification,” she said.

“Before, when things were alright, it was all okay. But now after the crisis, I’m beginning to doubt what they are saying. They are being non-responsive to my cause. After I’ve bought up the issue of my urine sample having two different numbers, they are acting strangely. Instead of clearing my doubts, they act just the opposite giving me cause to suspect a conspiracy,” she added.

While she should have been preparing for the upcoming Asian Games, today she is desperately trying to prove her innocence and has thus turned to the prime minister and the union sports minister in this time of crisis.

“Till today, I’ve competed hard for the glory of India and I’ve bought gold for my country. Likewise, I’m thinking the same for the upcoming Olympic games and Asian Games. Because of this crisis, my Asian Games dream is gone. I don’t want a similar fate for the approaching Olympics. I want to appeal to the prime minister and the union sports minister help me clear my name by going for a DNA testing of my urine sample,” she said.

H/T: The Quint