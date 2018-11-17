Curfew In Kerala After Hindu Women Leader K.P Sasikala Was Arrested For Attempting To Enter Sabarimala Temple

Early on Saturday, the police detained a woman leader, Hindu Aikya Vedi state president, K P Sasikala. Believed to be aged over 50, she had wanted to visit the Sabarimala temple and entered its premises but was stopped by police and taken into preventive custody at around 2 am as she was defying prohibitory orders.

Following this, the right wing outfits called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown which is affecting the normal, daily routine in the region. They also started a campaign that when Sasikala was arrested she was carrying ‘Irumudi Kettu’, a sacrosanct offering taken by devotees to the Sabarimala shrine.



“No one was allowed to stay at the top. Neyabishekam (ritual) was affected. It is an undeclared curfew,” said BJP leader K Sudhakaran. Many protestors surrounded the Ranni police station where Sasikala is detained, demanding that she should be immediately released. Even state BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai called Sasikala’s arrest illegal and undemocratic.

The tension around the Sabarimala temple shows no sign of abating as activist Trupti Desai was forced to return to Pune after more than 500 protestors blocked her from going to the holy shrine.

H/T: Hindustan Times





