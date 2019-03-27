Culturalist Urmi Chanda-Vaz On The Freedom Of Going Against Societal Norms

Courtesy of our pop culture, one would think an individual passionate about history and culture, especially one who’s a museum research consultant, would be exactly how such people are portrayed in movies – stuffy old coots, stuck in the past, constantly harping on and on about the ‘good ol’ days’.

But the founder of Culture Express, Urmi Chanda-Vaz, an Indologist who works at the Lord Cultural Resources India Office, is subverting these stereotypes.

She is a magic-wielding millennial witch who is full of energy, humour, and equipped with copious amounts of sass. She’s delightfully outspoken, someone who’ll always speak her mind and stay true to herself regardless of how that will be received.

Through her company Culture Express, she has provided research services for many mythological TV shows such as Porus on Sony and conducts workshops on Cultural Studies as well. Urmi also writes articles and book reviews where she freely expresses her love for this country but does not shy away from pointing out its flaws, especially when it is imperative that they are addressed.

Urmi aims to encourage people to be in tune with and connected to their roots in this rapidly changing world.

Read below my conversation with this self-proclaimed witch:

In your Instagram bio you’ve called yourself ‘just your regular witch’, please introduce us to your witchy side.

Haha, well played, Ishita. The witch bit in my Instagram bio, though written in jest, is not entirely without a basis. For a long time, women who have defied convention and who could not be understood by men have been branded as witches. Often without evidence women who chose to live quaint lives were burnt at the stake. A free woman is the biggest threat to patriarchy, and hence this is a convenient label. When I call myself a witch, it’s a loud and clear signal that I am not going to listen, I am not going to bend, and I most definitely am not going to walk down the beaten track. I might as well embrace it before they decide I am one.

Since going against the norms dictated by society seems to be the definition of a witch, could you tell us about a personal experience in which you rebelled through your art?

I’ve had a life of privileges – the greatest being surrounded by people who’ve given me the freedom to be me. So, there has been no real need to rebel at a personal level. However, as a literary critic and culturalist, I use my voice and my words where I can to express my dissent and rebellion against the many injustices around us. My writing is my art, and I use it to amplify the voices of the marginalized and criticize the government where it is warranted.

Culture is used a lot as a medium to restrict and divide by some. As a culturalist, how do you think culture can be used to bridge the gaps and unite us instead?

In its narrowest sense, yes, culture is often used to throttle personal freedoms. There is no dearth of examples of such oppressions – whether in the case of speech or food or attire. However, culture also has beautiful and broad connotations and the key to this deadlock also lies within its ambit. For those among us who care for liberties and libertarian values, there are plenty of instances in our culture that point to inclusiveness and tolerance. For every argument for vegetarianism or modesty, there are plenty of citations for non-vegetarianism and eroticism. Keep finding and keep citing them. Take some trouble to study the culture of other communities and be amazed at how similar we all really are.

Online streaming websites have given content creators the freedom to showcase uncensored, authentic, and all-inclusive regional content. According to you what benefits will this freedom grant us?

I am all for the power of the internet and would want more people to use it to create and disseminate information in ways that help us all. But we all know how it can be and has been a double-edged sword, and access to all has also meant access to some rather malicious and divisive forces. In the wrong hands, the power of the internet is abused in the worst possible ways, and it’s getting harder to tell the difference between fact and fiction. But as someone who values freedom above all else, I can only hope and wish that more true and fair things are written and read. The more regional content we are privy to, the easier it will be to tear down those imagined regional, linguistic and political barriers.

You said you value freedom above all else but we all seem to have some sort of restrictions on us. But oftentimes, rather than the society, it is our conditioning that stops us from doing certain things and we don’t allow ourselves to cross those self-imposed barriers. Have you caught yourself in the act of imposing such barriers on yourself? How do you think one can overcome such a mindset?

I grew up in a fairly ordinary, moderately conservative and typical middle-class Bengali Indian household. So it would be safe to say that these perceived social values, barriers, and impositions were very much a part of my upbringing. However, leaving home at the age of 21, picking unusual careers and moving to bigger cities helped break out of certain moulds. Perhaps my biggest mental and moral block was when I had to get back to work after my son was born. Because my mom was with me all the time, I felt guilty leaving my six-month-old and going to work, because that’s not what good Indian mothers are supposed to do, right? Again, when I decided to quit my media career and go back to studying (Indian culture), it was a tough call. This time, I didn’t want to be a financial burden on my husband. But I was lucky, and I had all the support I needed from family and friends. Turning 30 also helped (I’m 35 now). Nothing pushes you to decide things faster than the realization of mortality!

As a researcher, how often do you come across conflicting views on culture by academicians and religious leaders?

Very, very often. In fact, once you’ve committed yourself to studying culture and religion as an academic, you cannot go back to faith. The exaggerations and inconsistencies are far too many to ignore. Religion, in particular, starts looking like claptrap created by men in power to manipulate the masses. It hasn’t made me an atheist yet, but I am far more likely to trust a historian today than I am a religious leader.

Earlier you’d said that a free woman is the biggest threat to patriarchy. What are those things in our culture that you would want women to redefine to be free of the numerous restrictions on them and to be better able to fight patriarchy?

First and foremost, control over their bodies! Whether it is menstruation or sex or childbirth, women must revoke control from men and religious manuscripts. It is the first playing field, and if women are not able to exercise complete autonomy over their own physical selves, manoeuvring the vast intellectual, spiritual and political worlds can be terribly difficult. Let no one tell you when to have sex or with whom, dictate terms of purity vis-à-vis menstruation and virginity, when to have children or not have them at all, how to sit, what to wear, what to eat, or how to wear your hair. Push back on the traditional ideas of beauty and propriety and decide how you want to play. This is your turf!